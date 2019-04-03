X-Men: Dark Phoenix arrives at a very interesting time for Marvel superheroes. Disney has acquired 20th Century Fox and with it, the rights to these mutant characters. At the film’s CinemaCon 2019 presentation, it was suggested that this will be the final entry in this particular continuity. So get ready for a reboot.

But for now, /Film’s Peter Sciretta and Ben Pearson were present for the new footage and it certainly sounds like the franchise is going out with a bang before it reboots.

The footage begins with the core X-Men team going on a mission to space to save a crew of stranded astronauts. Quicksilver quips “We’re doing space missions now. Cool!” Naturally, things go wrong and some kind of cosmic force engulfs Jean Grey, giving her incredible power.

Back on earth, Cyclops and Jean walk through the grounds of the Xavier school and he tells her “Have you heard what the kids are calling you? Phoenix.” Cue all of kinds of chaos, including Jean saying “Bad things happen and it feels good” and Xavier screaming that Jean is going to kill them all.

Most tellingly, we get a shot of Jessica Chastain’s character saying that her power destroyed everything it came into contact with until it found Jean, implying that Chastain is playing the Phoenix Force itself.

The footage also included a number of action shots, including a fistfight in a hallway, Jean using her new powers and glowing orange, and an especially cool shot of Magneto controlling dozens of machine guns, as seen in the trailer.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix marks the directorial debut of Simon Kinberg, who has previously served as a writer and producer on numerous other films in the franchise. In the presentation, he noted that his movie is the “perfect send-off for our X-Men series,” implying that a Marvel-controlled reboot is definitely happening very soon.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite – not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix arrives on June 7, 2019.