Actors go through all manner of discomfort and grueling hours to deliver audiences the best possible movies they can, which makes it all the more tragic when the final product is a disappointment.

Such was the case with X-Men: Apocalypse, which may have been just as bad for the actors to film as it was for the audience to watch it. But perhaps no one had it worse than Oscar Isaac, who had to endure hours of make-up prosthetics and attempt to realistically deliver lines like “LEAAARNING.” And one thing we’re learning two years after the release of X-Men: Apocalypse is that Isaac suffered even more than we expected.

Perhaps one of the biggest sins of X-Men: Apocalypse was hiding Oscar Isaac’s statuesque face. And Isaac agrees. Speaking with GQ (via io9) in a video retrospective of his most famous roles, the actor revealed that making X-Men: Apocalypse was as bad as it was to watch it. Okay, maybe a little worse.

“Apocalypse, that was excruciating. I didn’t know when I said yes that that was what was going to be happening. That I was going to be encased in glue, latex and a 40-pound suit—that I had to wear a cooling mechanism at all times. I couldn’t move my head, ever.”

But ever the optimist, Isaac reasoned that he was on a set with actors like Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, and more — all actors that he admired and was excited to work with. But he couldn’t even do that.

“I was like, ‘oh, I get to work with these great actors that I like so much,’ but I couldn’t even see them because I couldn’t move my head. And I had to sit on a specially designed saddle, because that’s the only thing I could really sit on, and I would be rolled into a cooling tent in-between takes. And so I just wouldn’t ever talk to anybody, and I was just gonna be sitting and I couldn’t really move, and like, sweating inside the mask and the helmet. And then getting it off was the worst part, because they just had to kind of scrape it off for hours and hours. So, that was X-Men: Apocalypse.”

Poor Isaac, all that suffering for nothing but a few memes and an X-Men movie that most people wish they never saw. Don’t sweat it, man. No one could recognize your beautiful face in the film, so you’ll probably never have to be associated with X-Men: Apocalypse unless people look up your IMDB page. Or watch the below GQ video.