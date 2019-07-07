A mere movie wouldn’t be enough to cover the formative years of the Wu-Tang Clan. Instead, the origin story of the group will be covered in an entire TV series from Hulu. Wu-Tang: An American Saga follows the members of the Wu-Tang Clan as they come together in early ’90s New York. The series, which stars Shameik Moore, Ashton Sanders, Siddiq Saunderson, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, and Marcus Callender, arrives this September. Get your first look at the series by watching the Wu-Tang: An American Saga trailer below.

Wu-Tang An American Saga Trailer

One of the most influential hip-hop groups in history gets the origin story treatment with Wu-Tang: An American Saga. The series is “based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who unites the men torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.”

The series is inspired by the The Wu-Tang Manual, which focused on “the intricate web of personalities (and alter egos), warrior codes, numerological systems, and Eastern spiritual ethics that define the Wu-Tang dynasty.” And Tao of Wu, which tracked the RZA “from the moment he first heard the call of hip-hop to the death of his cousin and Clan- mate, Russell Jones, aka ODB.”

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Hulu and Imagine to explore the vast story of the Wuniverse,” said The RZA when Hulu first ordered the series. “Wu-Tang through our music has always strove to inspire as we entertain. This opportunity to continue the Wu – Saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment. In the immortal words of ODB ‘Wu-Tang is for the Children.'”

An American Saga was created by the RZA and Alex Tse, director of the SuperFly remake. Brian Grazer is producing. “I’ve been a fan of Wu-Tang since the mid-’90s and recognized quickly how significant Wu-Tang and RZA were to the world of hip-hop music and culture,” said Grazer. “Over the years I’ve gotten to know RZA, and it’s clear that he is the soul and storyteller of Wu-Tang. Working with RZA and Alex Tse on this series has been a highlight of my career, and Hulu is the perfect partner to bring this story to a global audience.”

While music biopics continue to hit theaters and stick to standard tropes, it’ll be interesting to see how a TV series handles things. Wu-Tang: An American Saga hits Hulu September 4.