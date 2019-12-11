On the December 11, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to have a writer’s room discussion to help determine the top 100 movies of the last decade.

In Our Feature Presentation: Top 100 Movies of the last Decade Writer’s Room Discussion

Here is our original list of movies before we narrowed it down to 100:

21 Jump Street (2)

50/50

About Time (2)

Annihilation (3)

Anomalisa

Arrival (6)

Attack the Block

Avengers, The (2)

Avengers: Endgame (2)

Avengers: Infinity war

Babadook, The

Before Midnight (3)

Being Elmo

Big Sick, The (2)

BlacKkKlansman

Blade Runner 2049 (4)

Blindspotting

Blue Ruin

Booksmart

Boyhood (3)

Bridesmaids (2)

Bridge of Spies

Brooklyn

Burning (2)

Cabin in the Woods, The (3)

Call Me By Your Name (2)

Can You Ever Forgive Me

Captain America: Civil War (2)

Carol (2)

Cloud Atlas (2)

Coco (2)

Columbus

Creed (3)

Crimson Peak

Cure For Wellness, A

Dawn of the planet of the apes

Dope

Drive

Dunkirk (2)

Edge of Tomorrow (2)

Eighth Grade

Everybody Wants Some!!

Ex Machina (2)

Exit Through the Gift Shop (2)

Farewell, The

Fast Five

Favourite, The (2)

Final Girls, The

First Reformed (2)

Florida Project, The

Force Majeure

Frances Ha (2)

Frozen

Game Night

Get Out (5)

Gone Girl (5)

Grand Budapest Hotel, The (2)

Gravity (3)

Green Room

Grey, The

Guardians of the Galaxy (3)

Handmaiden, The

Hateful Eight, The (2)

Her (4)

Hereditary (2)

Holy Motors

How to Train Your Dragon (2)

Hugo (3)

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2)

I Saw the Devil

Ides of March, The

If Beale Street Could Talk

Inception (6)

Ingrid goes west

Inherent Vice

Inside Llewyn Davis (3)

Inside Out (5)

Interstellar

Invitation, The

Irishman, The (3)

It Follows (2)

Jackie (2)

John Wick (2)

John Wick Chapter 2

Jojo Rabbit

Kill List (2)

Kubo and the Two Strings

LEGO Movie, The (2)

La La Land (2)

Lady bird

Leave No Trace

Life animated

Like Crazy

Lincoln (2)

Lobster, The

Logan (2)

Look of Silence, The

Looper

MacGruber

Mad Max: Fury Road (5)

Mandy

Marriage story

Master, The (3)

Melancholia

Midsommar (2)

Minding the Gap

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2)

Moana (3)

Moneyball

Moonlight (2)

Moonrise Kingdom

Muppets, The

Nightcrawler (2)

O.J.: Made in America

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2)

Paddington 2 (2)

Parasite (5)

Perks of Being a Wallflower, The

Personal Shopper

Phantom Thread (2)

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Post, The

Queen of Versailles, The

Raid: Redemption, The

Roma (2)

Scott Pilgrim vs the World (4)

Searching

Selma

Shape of Water, The

Shoplifters

Silence

Sing Street (4)

Skyfall

Social Network, The (6)

Sorry to Bother You

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (5)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (6)

Steve Jobs (3)

Suspiria

Tale of Princess Kaguya, The

They Came Together

Thor: Ragnarok

Tim’s Vermeer

Toy Story 3 (2)

Tree of Life

Under the Skin (3)

Us (2)

What We Do in the Shadows (2)

Whiplash (4)

Wild

Witch, The (3)

Wolf of Wall Street, The (5)

Wonder Woman

World’s End, The

Wreck-it Ralph

You Were Never Really Here (2)

Your Name

All the other stuff you need to know: