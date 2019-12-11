Writer’s Room Discussion: What Are The Best Films of the Last Decade?
Posted on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 11, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to have a writer’s room discussion to help determine the top 100 movies of the last decade.
In Our Feature Presentation: Top 100 Movies of the last Decade Writer’s Room Discussion
Here is our original list of movies before we narrowed it down to 100:
21 Jump Street (2)
50/50
About Time (2)
Annihilation (3)
Anomalisa
Arrival (6)
Attack the Block
Avengers, The (2)
Avengers: Endgame (2)
Avengers: Infinity war
Babadook, The
Before Midnight (3)
Being Elmo
Big Sick, The (2)
BlacKkKlansman
Blade Runner 2049 (4)
Blindspotting
Blue Ruin
Booksmart
Boyhood (3)
Bridesmaids (2)
Bridge of Spies
Brooklyn
Burning (2)
Cabin in the Woods, The (3)
Call Me By Your Name (2)
Can You Ever Forgive Me
Captain America: Civil War (2)
Carol (2)
Cloud Atlas (2)
Coco (2)
Columbus
Creed (3)
Crimson Peak
Cure For Wellness, A
Dawn of the planet of the apes
Dope
Drive
Dunkirk (2)
Edge of Tomorrow (2)
Eighth Grade
Everybody Wants Some!!
Ex Machina (2)
Exit Through the Gift Shop (2)
Farewell, The
Fast Five
Favourite, The (2)
Final Girls, The
First Reformed (2)
Florida Project, The
Force Majeure
Frances Ha (2)
Frozen
Game Night
Get Out (5)
Gone Girl (5)
Grand Budapest Hotel, The (2)
Gravity (3)
Green Room
Grey, The
Guardians of the Galaxy (3)
Handmaiden, The
Hateful Eight, The (2)
Her (4)
Hereditary (2)
Holy Motors
How to Train Your Dragon (2)
Hugo (3)
Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2)
I Saw the Devil
Ides of March, The
If Beale Street Could Talk
Inception (6)
Ingrid goes west
Inherent Vice
Inside Llewyn Davis (3)
Inside Out (5)
Interstellar
Invitation, The
Irishman, The (3)
It Follows (2)
Jackie (2)
John Wick (2)
John Wick Chapter 2
Jojo Rabbit
Kill List (2)
Kubo and the Two Strings
LEGO Movie, The (2)
La La Land (2)
Lady bird
Leave No Trace
Life animated
Like Crazy
Lincoln (2)
Lobster, The
Logan (2)
Look of Silence, The
Looper
MacGruber
Mad Max: Fury Road (5)
Mandy
Marriage story
Master, The (3)
Melancholia
Midsommar (2)
Minding the Gap
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2)
Moana (3)
Moneyball
Moonlight (2)
Moonrise Kingdom
Muppets, The
Nightcrawler (2)
O.J.: Made in America
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2)
Paddington 2 (2)
Parasite (5)
Perks of Being a Wallflower, The
Personal Shopper
Phantom Thread (2)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Post, The
Queen of Versailles, The
Raid: Redemption, The
Roma (2)
Scott Pilgrim vs the World (4)
Searching
Selma
Shape of Water, The
Shoplifters
Silence
Sing Street (4)
Skyfall
Social Network, The (6)
Sorry to Bother You
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (5)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (6)
Steve Jobs (3)
Suspiria
Tale of Princess Kaguya, The
They Came Together
Thor: Ragnarok
Tim’s Vermeer
Toy Story 3 (2)
Tree of Life
Under the Skin (3)
Us (2)
What We Do in the Shadows (2)
Whiplash (4)
Wild
Witch, The (3)
Wolf of Wall Street, The (5)
Wonder Woman
World’s End, The
Wreck-it Ralph
You Were Never Really Here (2)
Your Name
