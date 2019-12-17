On the December 17, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to have a water cooler discussion to decide the 25 best tv shows of the 2010’s.

Opening Banter: Our rules for this decade list are a bit weird, we decided to make qualifying line be the date of the pilot airing. So if it didn’t happen within the last decade, it didn’t make the cut, unfortunately, this means that shows like Mad Men, Breaking Bad and Parks and Rec don’t qualify.



Our Feature Presentation: A Writer’s Room Discussion about the best television shows of the last decade.

Notable missings: Justified, The Great British Bake Off/Baking Show, Halt and Catch Fire, Orange is the New Black, Girls, Orphan Black, The Expanse, Sense8, The Crown

Our Starting List:

Adventure Time

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

The Americans

American Vandal

Atlanta

Barry

Better Call Saul

Black Mirror

Broad City

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chernobyl

Cobra Kai

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Documentary Now!

Fargo

Fleabag

Game of Thrones

Glow

Goblin

The Good Place

Hannibal

The Haunting of Hill House

I Think You Should Leave

The Jinx

Key & Peele

Killing Eve

The Leftovers

Man Seeking Woman

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

Mindhunter

Mr. Robot

Narcos

Nathan for You

New Girl

Over the Garden Wall

Penny Dreadful

Penn & Teller’s Fool Us

The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Rick and Morty

Russian Doll

Sharp Objects

Silicon Valley

Stranger Things

Succession

Terriers

Twin Peaks: The Return

Veep

Watchmen

Westworld

