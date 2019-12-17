Writer’s Room Discussion: The Best TV Shows of the Last Decade
Posted on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 17, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to have a water cooler discussion to decide the 25 best tv shows of the 2010’s.
Opening Banter: Our rules for this decade list are a bit weird, we decided to make qualifying line be the date of the pilot airing. So if it didn’t happen within the last decade, it didn’t make the cut, unfortunately, this means that shows like Mad Men, Breaking Bad and Parks and Rec don’t qualify.
Our Feature Presentation: A Writer’s Room Discussion about the best television shows of the last decade.
Notable missings: Justified, The Great British Bake Off/Baking Show, Halt and Catch Fire, Orange is the New Black, Girls, Orphan Black, The Expanse, Sense8, The Crown
Our Starting List:
Adventure Time
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
The Americans
American Vandal
Atlanta
Barry
Better Call Saul
Black Mirror
Broad City
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Chernobyl
Cobra Kai
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Documentary Now!
Fargo
Fleabag
Game of Thrones
Glow
Goblin
The Good Place
Hannibal
The Haunting of Hill House
I Think You Should Leave
The Jinx
Key & Peele
Killing Eve
The Leftovers
Man Seeking Woman
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
Mindhunter
Mr. Robot
Narcos
Nathan for You
New Girl
Over the Garden Wall
Penny Dreadful
Penn & Teller’s Fool Us
The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Rick and Morty
Russian Doll
Sharp Objects
Silicon Valley
Stranger Things
Succession
Terriers
Twin Peaks: The Return
Veep
Watchmen
Westworld
