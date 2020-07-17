Work It is a new dance comedy starring a bunch of Gen Z household names, including The Hate U Give‘s Sabrina Carpenter, YouTuber Liza Koshy, and the hunky new romantic rival from To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Jordan Fisher. Netflix has released the trailer for Work It, which looks like a blend of beloved dance movies like Center Stage and Step Up, with a dash of Pitch Perfect. Watch the Work It trailer below.

Work It Trailer

A ragtag team of dancers. A make-it-or-break-it competition. A sizzling romance between the lead dancers. The formula of the dance movie has become overdone, so Netflix’s latest original film will try to flip it and reverse it. And they do so by making Sabrina Carpenter’s lead character, an awkward techie named Quinn Ackerman, a horrible dancer who dreams of dancing. But of course, her admission to her dream college depends on a performance at a dance competition, so Quinn and her best friend (Liza Koshy) form a ragtag group of dancers alongside Jordan Fisher’s dreamy choreographer to win. Also starring in Work It are Keiynan Lonsdale, Drew Ray Tanner, and Michelle Buteau.

Sabrina Carpenter is the latest quirky, dark-eyebrowed, blonde actress to try to make it big (see also: Haley Lu Richardson, Zoey Deutch), and Work It seems like Netflix’s big vehicle for the rising Girl Meets World star after she starred in the streamer’s Tall Girl. And she does deliver a charming performance in this trailer, which heavily advertises that it comes from the studio that brought us Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Kissing Booth. It seems that Netflix is looking for its next teen rom-com hit, and with Carpenter, primed to be its next big Gen Z star. With the film’s cast loaded with YouTube stars and fellow rising stars like Fisher and Lonsdale, the latter of which has become a LGBTQ icon since his role in Love, Simon, Work It is a movie made by Netflix’s algorithm to be its next biggest hit.

Here is the synopsis to Work It:

When Quinn Ackerman’s (Sabrina Carpenter) admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school…now she just needs to learn how to dance.

Work It premieres on Netflix on August 7, 2020.