Bottleneck Gallery is working some magic with its newest prints. A trilogy of Indiana Jones prints — one for each film of the trilogy from 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, to 1984’s The Temple of Doom, to 1989’s The Last Crusade — from Devin Schoeffler is debuting at the gallery today alongside Juan Ruiz Burgos‘ two 3D Wonder Woman lenticular prints. They go on sale today, so check them out below.

Burgos’ two 3D lenticular prints of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince give the illusion of movement, which you can’t see here because the GIFs were too large to publish on our site. But head to Bottleneck Gallery to see the magic in action — it’s arguably cooler than an invisible jet. Both prints are $65 each.

Meanwhile, Schoeffler’s set of Indiana Jones prints are offered in limited edition of 495 sets at $140/set. Schoeffler’s “movie collage style on these includes so many characters and scenes, all set within a literal set of symbols,” which make them a must for fans of the first three movies (RIP Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull).

The prints will be available today at 12 P.M. ET at Bottleneck Gallery.

See the prints below.

Wonder Woman – 3D Lenticular by Juan Burgos

1mm PET lenticular

18 x 24 inches

Includes hand-numbered COA with BNG hologram of authenticity

Edition of 135

$65

Wonder Woman (Armored) – 3D Lenticular by Juan Burgos

1mm PET lenticular

18 x 24 inches

Includes hand-numbered COA with BNG hologram of authenticity

Edition of 95

$65

Indiana Jones Trilogy – Set by Devin Schoeffler

Lithograph on pearlescent paper

16 x 24 inches (each)

Matching hand-numbered editions of 495

$140/set

Limited quantity available