Darkness is falling on Hogwarts castle at the The Wizarding World of Harry Potter parks at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort — in the form of a light show. The “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” is a light projection experience that will illuminate Hogwarts castle every night starting from April 13-28, 2019 at Universal Studios Hollywood before returning from May 25-27, 2019. The dates for the Universal Orlando Resort’s light shows will be announced at a later date.

The “Dark Arts” light show will “bring more intense tones and drama that reflect the Dark creatures and wizards that challenge goodness in the Wizarding World,” Universal said in a press release. The experience is accompanied by a musical arrangement based on John Williams’ original scores from the films, conducted by William Ross and recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra in London. Here is the description of the experience via Universal:

Guests will be asked to summon their inner strength and bravery in the face of the all-consuming Dark Arts as some of the awe-inspiring moments and creatures inspired by the films come to life within the majestic light display. As darkness falls on Hogwarts castle, Dementors™, Death Eaters and other unspeakable creatures from Aragog and Mountain Trolls to Thestrals will cloak the castle with sinister images from the darker side of magic—even conjuring the visage of Lord Voldemort™ himself, until the Patronus spell—one of the most famous, difficult and powerful defense of the Dark Arts charms in the wizarding world—is cast.

While the Dark Arts is a whole-new experience for Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Parks fans in Japan have long been under the dark side’s spell. Universal Studios Japan brought Death Eaters to the Hogwarts feast in Halloween 2016, with guests getting the chance to interact with hooded and masked figures. Studios often test out experiences and ride ideas at international parks before bringing them back Stateside. The “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” is just a light show for now, but perhaps more dark magic could be in store for the U.S. Wizarding Worlds, including an immersive Death Eater invasion. Maybe the success of this light show could work a little magic in the future.