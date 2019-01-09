Taylor Sheridan, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of movies like Hell or High Water, Sicario, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado, is stepping into the world of Tom Clancy spy thrillers. Sheridan has been hired to rewrite the screenplay for Without Remorse, Paramount’s hopeful franchise-starter that has Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan attached to play the lead role. Read more about it below.



Variety first reported the news about Sheridan rewriting this movie…though, strangely, I couldn’t find any mention of who wrote the initial draft of the screenplay. Maybe it was Akiva Goldsman, the screenwriter/producer who’s steering this franchise? But this project will mark a reunion between Sheridan and Italian director Stefano Sollima, who’s directing this thriller; Sollima also directed Sicario: Day of the Soldado last year, so it would appear that the two enjoy working with each other.

In any case, Without Remorse is based on Clancy’s ex-Navy SEAL-turned-CIA-operative John Clark, who appeared in more than a dozen of the author’s novels. Typically, Hollywood has focused on the character of Jack Ryan instead of a more supporting player like Clark since they exist in the same universe, but now Paramount is giving Clark the spotlight and Michael B. Jordan is stepping into the role. (That character was previously played by Willem Dafoe in Clear and Present Danger and Liev Schreiber in The Sum of All Fears.)

Sheridan, who also wrote the screenplay for 2017’s Wind River, is the creator/showrunner of Yellowstone, which airs on Paramount Network, so it’s a natural step for such an in-demand writer to keep things in the Paramount family and hop on board this movie. Clancy died in 2013, but he was known for his incredibly detailed and technical prose that dug into the nitty-gritty corners of military life. Sheridan’s work thus far seems a bit more hard-nosed, but it’s not too much of a leap to think he could be a good fit for this type of down-and-dirty action thriller.

Without Remorse is the first of at least two planned movies to star Jordan’s take on John Clark. The second is Rainbow Six, a Clancy novel that was adapted into a popular video game series about an elite counter-terrorism unit. Paramount is reportedly hoping that production on Without Remorse will get underway sometime in 2019. Meanwhile, Jordan is soon set to reunite with his Black Panther, Creed, and Fruitvale Station director Ryan Coogler in a drama called Wrong Answer. We’ll have to wait and see which one begins filming first.