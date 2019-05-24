Calling all Whiskey Cavalier stans: the recently cancelled series is officially dead. ABC pulled the plug on the comedy-drama starring Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan, but the network had entered talks with Warner Bros. to possibly revive it. But it sounds like Whiskey Cavalier season 2 isn’t in the cards anymore.

First of all, if you’re like me, you’ve never seen a single episode of Whiskey Cavalier, so here’s the synopsis:

Following an emotional breakup, Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”), is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”). Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world—and each other—while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.

Somebody up there must have liked Whiskey Cavalier to even consider the possibility of bringing it back for a second season. The Wrap reported that ABC and Warner Bros. were in the midst of talks to reverse course on the recent decision to cancel the series. While ratings for the show weren’t phenomenal, it seemed to have generated a sizable fanbase. That fanbase was taken aback by the cancellation, and executive producer Bill Lawrence took to Twitter to urge fans to help save the show.

Tonight: great season finale of #WhiskeyCavalier. Maybe check it out? Make this a “season” finale and not a series finale. Just an idea. — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 22, 2019

Perhaps the audience followed Lawrence’s suggestion, and tuned in en masse. And perhaps that made ABC scratch their chins and reconsider. Or maybe there was more going on here we just didn’t know about.

TV Line had also reported that an ABC source confirmed the network “is taking another quick look at the feasibility of renewing the show, and conversations are ongoing. We expect a fast decision, probably by the end of this week.”

However, it’s all for naught, because Whiskey Cavalier creator ,executive producer, and showrunner, David Hemingson has confirmed that the show is completely off the table now:

It’s incredibly painful to say goodbye to this show and our extraordinary cast, but knowing that we made something you enjoyed – and that I believe will stand the test of time – makes it all worthwhile. (2) pic.twitter.com/gCb0y4gPuJ — David Hemingson (@DavidHemingson) May 24, 2019