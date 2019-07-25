Listen to an Exclusive From the ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ Soundtrack
Posted on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
Richard Linklater‘s Where’d You Go, Bernadette reunites the filmmaker with Graham Reynolds, a composer who provided music for Linklater’s films Before Midnight, Bernie, Last Flag Flying and more. Ahead of the film’s release next month, we’re debuting an exclusive from the Where’d You Go, Bernadette soundtrack. Hear it below.
Where’d You Go Bernadette Soundtrack
Lakeshore Records will release the Where’d You Go, Bernadette—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally worldwide on August 9, featuring an original score by composer Graham Reynolds, a frequent collaborator of director Richard Linklater. Featuring striking and minimalist orchestrations and shifting moods that fit in with Linklater’s storyline.
In Where’d You Go, Bernadette, “Bernadette Fox seems to have it all – a beautiful home, a loving husband and a brilliant teenage daughter. When Bernadette suddenly disappears, her concerned family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone.”
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette has two main settings: rainy Seattle and a trip to Antarctica,” says Graham Reynolds. “The soundtrack palette follows in suit. The Seattle palette is playful, with pizzicato strings, a bass made of rubber bands, and quirky percussion. The Antarctica palette is more ethereal, a mix of evolving synths with strings. The family has its own set of themes, based around an intimate lineup of piano, violin, and cello.”
Reynolds adds:
“This is my seventh project with Richard Linklater, and no film with Rick is the same. Each project we’ve done together has required a sound of its own. As he pushes himself artistically, he pushes me, so it’s hard to ask more than that of a collaborative partner.”
Where’d You Go, Bernadatte, starring Cate Blanchette and Kristen Wiig, opens in theaters on August 16. See the full soundtrack tack list below.
Track List:
01. Welcome to Antarctica
02. Seattle
03. Sleeping
04. Blackberry Abatement Specialist
05. Mudslide Aftermath
06. Medicine Cabinet
07. 18 Miracles
08. Ice Cream Rescue
09. Invisible Cosmic Rays
10. Jingle Bells
11. Gone
12. Home From School
13. I’m Talking To You, Aren’t I?
14. Why Do You Always Set It So High?
15. Storm Tossed
16. I’m a Ghost
17. Dad, I’ve Made a Decision
18. Crochet and Icebergs
19. Welcome to Port Lockroy
20. Palmer Station
21. You Can Go
22. Where’d You Go, Bernadette