Richard Linklater‘s Where’d You Go, Bernadette reunites the filmmaker with Graham Reynolds, a composer who provided music for Linklater’s films Before Midnight, Bernie, Last Flag Flying and more. Ahead of the film’s release next month, we’re debuting an exclusive from the Where’d You Go, Bernadette soundtrack. Hear it below.

Where’d You Go Bernadette Soundtrack

Lakeshore Records will release the Where’d You Go, Bernadette—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally worldwide on August 9, featuring an original score by composer Graham Reynolds, a frequent collaborator of director Richard Linklater. Featuring striking and minimalist orchestrations and shifting moods that fit in with Linklater’s storyline.

In Where’d You Go, Bernadette, “Bernadette Fox seems to have it all – a beautiful home, a loving husband and a brilliant teenage daughter. When Bernadette suddenly disappears, her concerned family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone.”

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette has two main settings: rainy Seattle and a trip to Antarctica,” says Graham Reynolds. “The soundtrack palette follows in suit. The Seattle palette is playful, with pizzicato strings, a bass made of rubber bands, and quirky percussion. The Antarctica palette is more ethereal, a mix of evolving synths with strings. The family has its own set of themes, based around an intimate lineup of piano, violin, and cello.”

Reynolds adds:

“This is my seventh project with Richard Linklater, and no film with Rick is the same. Each project we’ve done together has required a sound of its own. As he pushes himself artistically, he pushes me, so it’s hard to ask more than that of a collaborative partner.”

Where’d You Go, Bernadatte, starring Cate Blanchette and Kristen Wiig, opens in theaters on August 16. See the full soundtrack tack list below.

Track List:

01. Welcome to Antarctica

02. Seattle

03. Sleeping

04. Blackberry Abatement Specialist

05. Mudslide Aftermath

06. Medicine Cabinet

07. 18 Miracles

08. Ice Cream Rescue

09. Invisible Cosmic Rays

10. Jingle Bells

11. Gone

12. Home From School

13. I’m Talking To You, Aren’t I?

14. Why Do You Always Set It So High?

15. Storm Tossed

16. I’m a Ghost

17. Dad, I’ve Made a Decision

18. Crochet and Icebergs

19. Welcome to Port Lockroy

20. Palmer Station

21. You Can Go

22. Where’d You Go, Bernadette