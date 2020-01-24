We love The Mandalorian. And watching the new Disney+ Star Wars live-action tv series has made us wish we could get some of this story in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Unfortunately, the events in Batuu in Disneyland and Disney World’s Hollywood Studios parks is set between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, decades after the events of this new series. This means that it can’t feature the characters in this world in any meaningful way, but watching the show we had some ideas of how Disney could bring pieces of The Mandalorian to Galaxy’s Edge. Hit the jump to watch the videos.

The two-part video series comes via Ordinary Adventures, a youtube channel that covers Star Wars, theme park and movie adventures. If you haven’t subscribed, you should do so!

In this series of videos, we feature some things from The Mandalorian that are already in Galaxy’s Edge, some of which you may have even missed. We also run down some ideas of things that Disney could incorporate from the series into the fully-immersive land. Come have an adventure around Black Spire Outpost with us and nerd out.

Some of my favorite ideas are adding Blurrgs to the creature stall, having off-world Jawas roaming the land, trying to steal the goods you just purchased in the marketplace, I’d love to be able to purchase an ingot of Beskar Steel and a working camtano safe at Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities and I’d love to be able to buy a Sooga egg to eat for dessert at Docking Bay 5. I hope someone at Disney is watching these videos. And please if there are any good ideas we missed, let us know in the comments below!