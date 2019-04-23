What if Renée Zellweger was in charge of your destiny? It’s not as enticing as it sounds in What/If, the new Netflix social thriller anthology drama series starring the Bridget Jones’ Baby actress as some sort of omniscient chess master who loves nothing more than to play with people’s lives. But what is enticing is the Oscar winner’s comeback to a high-profile project after she’s been all but absent from the big screen. Could this be the beginning of the Renée-ssance? Watch the What If trailer to see.

What If Trailer

“What if I made you an offer too extraordinary to refuse — for anything and anyone to be yours for for the taking?” Zellweger asks in the What/If trailer, which shows the actress walking through a party filled with impeccably dressed attendees. “The players are all arranged. What would you risk for a chance to have it all?”

The vague teaser is an intriguing introduction to this Robert Zemeckis-produced series which is being billed as a “neo-noir social thriller” that “explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.” So like a sexier Twilight Zone filled with morality tales that caution against selling your soul to a glamorous woman with great hair and a slinky white dress. Though, who wouldn’t sell their soul to Renée Zellweger?

While the premise isn’t quite that exciting to me, I’m all for Zellweger making a comeback on Netflix. The actress has starred in a few movies since 2016, the most notable being (the not-that-bad!) Bridget Jones’ Baby, but they’ve been mostly indies like Here and Now and The Same Kind of Different As Me. I think the world is ready for a Zellweger comeback, and she seems just as excited to get back in the saddle.

What/If is written by Mike Kelley, the mind behind Revenge and Swingtown, and directed by Phillip Noyce. It also stars Jane Levy, Blake Jenner, Samantha Ware, Keith Powers, and Daniella Pineda.

Here is the very brief synopsis for What/If:

In this neo-noir thriller series, a pair of cash-strapped newlyweds accept a lucrative but morally dubious offer from a mysterious female benefactor.

What/If premieres on Netflix on May 24, 2019.