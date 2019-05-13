Get ready for three minutes of Renée Zellweger whispering creepily in the official What/If trailer. Netflix’s new anthology series leans heavily onto the screen presence of its Academy Award-winning star, who smolders impressively as a sexy tech investor making an indecent proposal to several unwitting young people who are backed into a corner. Watch the What If trailer below.

What If Trailer

Produced by Robert Zemeckis and written by Mike Kelley, the mind behind Revenge and Swingtown, What/If is an upcoming Netflix anthology described as a “neo-noir social thriller” that “explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.” Each episode focuses on a different character who is given an extraordinary offer by Zellweger’s mysterious stranger, only for disastrous consequences to occur, in a sort of sexy Twilight Zone-esque monkey’s paw. The first episode follows an idealistic scientist (Jane Levy) “desperate to secure funding for her med tech startup ” who with her husband, “strike an outrageous deal with a mysterious investor.”

But while the first teaser trailer presented Zellweger’s mysterious character as some sort of omniscient trickster, this trailer teases that she is a human — and a victim — just like the people she so gleefully plays with. Will we find out just who or what she is? Will we learn why Zellweger insists on whispering in a breathy tone this entire trailer? We’ll have to wait and see.

What/If is directed by Phillip Noyce. It also stars Jane Levy, Blake Jenner, Samantha Ware, Keith Powers, Daniella Pineda, and Louis Herthum.

Here is the synopsis for What/If:

What/If a mysterious stranger made you an offer too extraordinary to refuse? From Revenge creator Mike Kelley, What/If stars Renée Zellweger as ultimate game player, Anne Montgomery. When Anne presents a young, cash-strapped couple with an incredible opportunity, they have to decide what they’re willing to risk for a chance to have it all.

What/If premieres on Netflix on May 24, 2019.