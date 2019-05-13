Uh-oh, looks like those Russo boys are at it again! Nothing will stop the Russo Brothers from explaining every single thing that happened in Avengers: Endgame! This time, the filmmakers are dishing the dirt on what happened to Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki after he escaped with the Space Stone. I guess that’s a spoiler, but the Russos themselves have said that the spoiler embargo has been lifted. So read on to find out what happened to Loki after Endgame.

Loki met his end at the start of Avengers: Infinity War, but we all knew he wouldn’t stay dead forever. At the same time, every single person at Marvel Studios swore up and down that the characters who died in Infinity War – that is to say, the ones who didn’t evaporate after the Snap – would stay dead. So how did the Russo Brothers get around this with Endgame? Time travel and alternate dimensions, my friends.

The Loki who died in Infinity War is still dead, but the Loki from the past – around the events of the first Avengers movie – is alive and well. And he was able to escape capture by grabbing hold of the Space Stone and vanishing. We don’t see him again for the rest of the movie, but the implication is clear: this Loki is alive, and this will be the version of the character we get to see in future movies. Of course, here’s where things get tricky. Thor: The Dark World has an entire storyline about Loki being imprisoned, and growing as a character. That arc continues into Thor: Ragnarok, where Loki and Thor grow even closer – even though Loki is still a bit of a jerk. But that was the version of Loki who got locked up on Asgard – something that won’t have happened with the currently-living Loki. So how the hell does this all work?

Speaking with Business Insider, the Russos attempted to make sense of it all. The key thing to remember is that we’re dealing with “branched realities”, according to Joe Russo:

“Loki, when he teleports away with the [Space] Stone, would create his own timeline. It gets very complicated, but it would be impossible for [Cap] to rectify the timeline unless he found Loki. The minute that Loki does something as dramatic as take the Space Stone, he creates a branched reality.”

(Strangely, the Russos misspeak in the interview and call the Space Stone the Time Stone, but let’s assume that was an innocent mistake.)

“We’re dealing with this idea of multiverses and branched realities,” Anthony Russo added, “so there are many realities.” Is there a reality where the Russo Brothers aren’t constantly explaining stuff from their movie? If so, can I go there?

In any case, Loki is getting his own Disney+ show, so you can bet that this branched reality thing will come into play there at some point.