Westworld will never give us what we expect, but the trailer for season 3 manages to be even more baffling and tantalizing than ever before. HBO released the Westworld season 3 trailer during the highly anticipated Game of Thrones finale last night, but you’d have difficulty immediately recognizing it as a trailer for Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan’s sci-fi drama. But as led by new cast member Aaron Paul, the third season of Westworld looks to be just as mind-bending as its first two seasons. Watch the Westworld season 3 trailer below.

Westworld Season 3 Trailer

“Sometimes it seems like the world looks all right…like they put a coat of paint on it,” narrates Aaron Paul’s mysterious new character, as he shuffles through a futuristic world not unlike our own. “But inside it’s rotting to pieces.”

The trailer follows Paul’s character as he apathetically wanders through life, engaging in petty crimes and running into new faces including Lena Waithe (Master of None). But as the chords of Pink Floyd’s “Brain Damage” swells, Paul’s character finds himself facing some dire scenarios before he runs into a familiar face (Evan Rachel Wood) in the final closing seconds of the trailer.

It’s an intriguing new introduction to this world that reminds me of the opening shot of Lost season 2, which throws you back into the world through the perspective of an entirely new character. It’s a huge shift that star Jeffrey Wright hinted at in the following the season finale, in which he speculated to The Hollywood Reporter about his and Woods’ character’s futures. “The mirror reflection seems that it’s turned on this new [incarnation of] Westworld, and that is the human world,” he said. “I think the exploration now of [pretending to be] human inside this world as hosts could be rich territory. Once again, it seems there’s a possibility, again, without having read one word of season three, that the worlds are turned upside down and inside out once more.”

Vincent Cassel also joins the cast of Westworld season 3, which is set to premiere on HBO sometime in 2020.