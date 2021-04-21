You’re probably familiar with Werewolf, the party game in which players are secretly assigned a role – either a werewolf or a villager. In between werewolf attacks, the villagers are tasked with sussing out who the werewolves are among the group before they’re all wiped out. That game was adapted into a virtual reality game called Werewolves Within a few years back, and now IFC Films is here with a movie adaptation of that game.

Instead of keeping the game’s old-timey setting of Gallowston, the movie shifts the action to modern day and a small town called Beaverfield, where a forest ranger and a postal worker try to help figure out what type of creature has been attacking the community.

Werewolves Within Trailer

Josh Ruben, who recently directed the creative indie horror movie Scare Me and has directing credits on Adam Ruins Everything, is behind the camera for this adaptation. Mishna Wolff (I’m Down), who is a part of Ubisoft’s Women’s Film and Television Fellowship initiative, wrote the screenplay. She previously said she was “tickled by the idea of private justice” as it relates to this story, so we expect there to be a comedic clash between the authority figures played by Milana Vayntrub (the AT&T girl) and Sam Richardson (Veep) and some small-town hooligans who want to solve this mystery their own way.

“I grew up near the same small town where we shot Werewolves Within,” Ruben said in a statement. “As a kid, I’d freak myself out, making up monster stories, running through the woods, pretending I was Chief Brody, fighting creatures in the brush (I LOVED Jaws — hell, I loved horror). That hometown experience, where neighbors knew your business (whether you liked it or not) is so much of what makes Werewolves so personal. But, as much as I love horror movies, nothing scares me more than people. And as much as this movie is an homage to my love for Hot Fuzz, the Coen Brothers, and Arachnophobia, it’s also about the monster in all of us.”

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Werewolves Within arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021 and On Demand on July 2, 2021.