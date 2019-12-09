This might come as a surprise to you, but Disney made a lot of money this year. I know, I know – who would’ve guessed the giant studio that owns nearly every popular franchise would turn a profit? With only a few measly weeks left in 2019, Disney has come out on top as the reigning global box office champ for the year, with Frozen II winning the weekend box office yet again, to boot. And that’s not even taking into account the potential windfall from the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In other words: it’s good to be Disney.

Disney has won the 2019 global box office with weeks to spare, but that probably won’t surprise anyone at this point. The mega-studio crossed $10 billion at the global box office over the weekend, thanks to Frozen II. And there’s still Rise of Skywalker to look forward to. This number doesn’t even factor in the box office totals from Fox, which Disney now owns. If you include Fox numbers in there, it cranks the total up to $11.94 billion.

Frozen II remains number one at the box office, and could end up staying there until next weekend…at which point Disney’s Rise of Skywalker will take over. Congrats, Disney! You’ve finally made it! In other weekend box office news, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out settled in at number 2, Ford v Ferrari held at number 3, and Queen & Slim took fourth place. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is in fifth place, and – perhaps most surprising – Dark Waters is in sixth place. I didn’t expect that to crack the top 10, but it has. Well done, box office king Todd Haynes!

The biggest box office loser of the weekend was Playmobil: The Movie, which had one of the worst opening weekends of all time. The toy-based flick earned only $668,000 at 2,337 theaters. I can’t say I’m surprised – I write about movies for a living, and I had no idea Playmobil was opening last weekend. Neither did anyone else, apparently.

This upcoming weekend sees the release of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which might actually knock Frozen II out of the top spot. Maybe. The horror remake Black Christmas is also opening, and while it’s bound to turn a profit due to those low Blumhouse budgets, it’s not expected to be a smash-hit. There’s also Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell, which will bring in the boomers.

The top 10 movies at the box office right now can be seen below.

1. Frozen II

2. Knives Out

3. Ford v Ferrari

4. Queen and Slim

5. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

6. Dark Waters

7. 21 Bridges

8. Playing with Fire

9. Midway

10. Joker