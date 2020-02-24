Another weekend has abandoned us to the horrors of the workweek, which means it’s time to look back at the weekend box office. It was another good weekend for that blue menace Sonic the Hedgehog, as the video game movie remained on top. Harrison Ford and his cartoon dog friend came in at number two with Call of the Wild – a film that actually overperformed. Sadly, the same could not be said for Brahms: The Boy 2, as the horror sequel came in at number four. But Brahms didn’t have the hefty budget like Call of the Wild, and will probably break even.

Congrats to Sonic the Hedgehog, a movie that audiences just can’t get enough of. The film ended the weekend at $26.3 million – but it had some surprisingly close competition. The Call of the Wild, the film in which Harrison Ford hangs out with a cartoon dog, had a strong opening weekend – opening at $25 million. That’s well above expectations, which had the film coming in somewhere around $17 million. However, there’s a catch: The Call of the Wild has a large budget, reportedly $125 million. That’s way more than Sonic, which cost about $81–95 million, even when you factor in the extra effects work needed to fix the original, horrifying Sonic design. In other words, even though it did better-than-expected, Call of the Wild still has an uphill batter.

But hey, here’s a video of Harrison Ford playing with real dogs.

Elsewhere in box office land, Birds of Prey (or Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) came in at number three, and, according to Forbes, it lost 700 theaters and dropped 59%, which won’t do much to help the “box office failure” narrative that has unfortunately cropped-up around the film.

Also not doing so well: Brahms: The Boy 2. The horror sequel earned $6 million, which is more or less what it was projected to make. It took in $2.22 million overseas, bringing its global total to $8.22 million. Brahms cost about $10 million to make, so it’ll likely do fine, all things considered. Which means someone will probably greenlight The Boy 3 at some point.

This week sees the release of The Invisible Man, which is expected to do quite well – it might even knock Sonic out of the top spot. We shall see. In the meantime, here are the top 10 films at the box office right now.

1. Sonic the Hedgehog

2. The Call of the Wild

3. Birds of Prey

4. Brahms: The Boy 2

5. Bad Boys For Life

6. 1917

7. Fantasy Island

8. Parasite

9. Jumanji: The Next Level

10. The Photograph