Luca Guadagnino is heading back to romance and to his home country for his newest project, which will reportedly be an HBO miniseries titled We Are Who We Are. An eight-episode miniseries to be co-written by Guadagnino, Paolo Giordano, and Francesca Manieri, We Are Who We Are follows two teenagers who embark on a journey of self-discovery one summer in a military base in Italy.

Guadagnino is no stranger to directing teenage sexual awakening in the sunny Italian countryside. In fact, he explored similar material two years ago with Call Me By Your Name. According to a report from The Observer, the Suspiria director will be tapping into that genre once again — no, not with Call Me By Your Name 2 (just yet).

Guadagnino is directing a new limited series for HBO titled We Are Who We Are, according to The Observer. The series follows two main characters, Fraser and Caitlin, who meet on a military base in Italy. Upon arrival at the base from New York, Fraser strikes up a romantic relationship with Caitlin, only to develop confusing feelings for an older soldier named Jason. Here are the plot details per The Observer:

Fraser is a detached teenager who hails from New York City. The series opens with him coming to terms with his new living circumstances on an Italian military base (with his mom, a newly-appointed colonel, and her wife) while also experiencing his own confusing feelings about his identity. He slowly gets to know a cluster of other army kids on the base as well as some local Italian teens, who all hang out at the beach, indulging themselves a little too much. Eventually he becomes close to Caitlin, and the two embark on a period of self-discovery over the golden summer. Their friends think that he and Caitlin are a couple, but Fraser is actually missing his friend from home, Mark, while also developing an innocent romantic connection with an older soldier named Jason.

It sounds like a fantastic project for Guadagnino, and a promising collaboration with HBO, which has recently aired the phenomenal Italian coming-of-age series, My Brilliant Friend. The network would certainly do justice by Guadagnino’s talents, though hopefully it will be willing to work around his increasingly busy schedule.

HBO has yet to comment on this project, but representatives at Neri’s Lupin Film have reportedly confirmed to the Observer that Guadagnino is involved in a new TV series that Neri will executive produce. Production for the film will reportedly begin in May, lining up the series for an early 2020 release.