Before Hamilton became a pop culture phenomenon and before In the Heights first catapulted Lin-Manuel Miranda to fame, there was Freestyle Love Supreme. A hip-hop improv group founded by Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, the group included would-be Hamilton stars like Christopher Jackson and finally made its Broadway debut last year. But it was 15 years of hard work and tours, which are chronicled in Andrew Fried’s documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, which made its debut at Sundance this year. Finally, the rest of us can see the roots of Hamilton and In the Heights with the streaming premiere of We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, which Hulu has set for this June.

Hulu announced that the We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premiere has been set for June 5. The documentary’s premiere is exclusive to Hulu.

Directed by Andrew Fried, the documentary chronicles the hip-hop improv group’s 15-year journey, from a game played in basement show at the Drama Bookshop in 2014, to their Broadway debut at the Booth Theatre last year. Fried began filming when the group first toured the show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and captures footage of Miranda, Kail, Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, and Andrew Bancroft goofing on and amping each other up behind the stage. The documentary goes up to last year, when the group reunited — in the aftermath of Miranda’s global fame as the creator of Hamilton and In the Heights — to perform on Broadway at the Booth Theatre last year.

See the trailer for We Are Freestyle Love Supreme below.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premieres on Hulu on June 5, 2020.