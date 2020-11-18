Water Cooler: The Red Shoes, LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Crown, Run, The Orange Years, The Way I See It, and More
Posted on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the November 18, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Hoai-Tran is totally not spying on her neighbors with the His Dark Materials telescope she got from HBO, is trying to work out again to counterbalance her new roomie’s baking hobby.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Hoai-Tran is reading The Farthest Shore from Ursula K LeGuin’s Earthsea collection.
- Ben read A Room of One’s Own by Virginia Woolf.
- Brad read The Art of The Mandalorian: Season 1
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben and Chris watched Run.
- Jacob watched Bill and Ted Face the Music and is slowly making his way through The Crown season 4.
- Hoai-Tran watched The Red Shoes and The Maltese Falcon.
- Chris watched The New Mutants and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
- Brad watched The Orange Years, the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, and some episodes of the new Animaniacs.
- Ben watched A Room With a View, Da 5 Bloods, and The Way I See It.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Croissant Bread from Aldi’s and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob bought a PlayStation 5 and has been playing Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Astro’s Playroom.
- Brad received an Oculus Quest 2 headset and has been messing around with that.
