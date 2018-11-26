On the November 26, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: This is the first back to back watercooler episode in /Film Daily history.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter bought Kitra a fancy Breville Barista Express espresso machine for her birthday and they spent a day trying to figure that out. Jacob did a whole bunch of driving for multiple Thanksgiving engagements and visited the terrific Madness Comics and Games outside of Dallas. Brad spent Thanksgiving away from his family for the first time ever and didn’t have turkey for Thanksgiving, dog sat a French Bulldog, went Black Friday shopping, found a cool Snitch ornament at Walmart. Ben celebrated the first annual Vince Guaral-Day, took his sister to The Last Bookstore, and finally stepped into the future with Amazon Prime (and Amazon Fresh) Hoai-Tran was surrounded by babies and dogs at her family Thanksgiving, and helped host her cousin’s baby shower. Also went to her cousin’s NY restaurant Di An Di, which is currently leading the Eater NYC Restaurant of the Year poll .

What we’ve been Watching : Peter saw Creed II and Widows , and can finally share his quick reaction to Aquaman . Chris watched the Jim Carrey version of The Grinch , the entire expanded edition of the Lord of the Rings Trilogy , started watching NYPD Blue on Hulu, and watched the Mac and Me episode of the new Mystery Science Theater 3000 . Ben rewatched Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Brad saw Creed II, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald , and Can You Ever Forgive Me? . Also watched an episode of The Final Table on Netflix. Jacob watched Thor: Ragnarok , the only movie in existence to appeal to an entire Thanksgiving gathering. He also sampled Netflix’s The Final Table . Hoai-Tran saw At Eternity’s Gate, the first episode of My Brilliant Friend, and watched The Princess Switch twice.

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob dipped his toe back into Transmetropolitan .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter ate a bunch of bad food while off his diet. At Friendsgiving he tried Ben and Amy’s Shaqaroni and Cheese but fell in love with pumpkin pie dip and the very dangerous Caramel Apple Sangria. I also waited three hours in line for Howlin Rays . Jacob ate two Thanksgiving dinners and made peanut butter pie that he didn’t get to eat. Brad was introduced to the majesty of the Tim Tam Slam , tried Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch, and had Indian food that he didn’t hate. Hoai-Tran learned how to make pho in her new instant pot!

What we’ve been Playing : Peter played some tabletop games on Friendsgiving and a game day, including Werewords, Hail Hydra, Detective , and Chameleon . Jacob played more Diablo III and Rogue Legacy . On the table, he played Hail Hydra , News@11 , Azul , and Arboretum . He also tortured people with Twisted Sister’s terrible Christmas album.



