On the August 28, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.



Opening Banter: Jacob is off today, but we all wish him a happy birthday!

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Chris has a new bonus episode of 21st Century Spielberg with guest Alan Cerny . Ben went to Silver Springs.

What we’ve been Reading : Ben read Sandman: Preludes and Nocturnes

What we’ve been Watching : Peter, Ben, and Chris saw Class Action Park on HBO Max. Chris and Ben watched Tread . Chris watched I’m Thinking of Ending Things and went back to the movies to see Tenet . Brad watched The King of Staten Island , Bill and Ted Face the Music , the third season of A.P. Bio , started rewatching Step by Step , caught wind of Baewatch . Ben watched Get Duked! and rewatched Moonrise Kingdom . Hoai-Tran watched Peninsula and Bill and Ted Face the Music.

What we’ve been Eating : Peter tried a Mac and Cheese Pizza Slice at Taste of Knotts . Brad tried Mountain Dew Spark , Sparkling ICE +Caffeine , Nerds Gummy Clusters , Hershey’s Vampire Kisses , Culver’s Pretzel Bites

What we’ve been Playing : Brad played Super Smash Bros. Ultimate , tried Marvel’s Avengers Beta.



All the other stuff you need to know: