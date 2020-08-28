tenet release date delayed again

On the August 28, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.


Opening Banter: Jacob is off today, but we all wish him a happy birthday!

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Ben read Sandman: Preludes and Nocturnes
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter, Ben, and Chris saw Class Action Park on HBO Max.
    • Chris and Ben watched Tread.
    • Chris watched I’m Thinking of Ending Things and went back to the movies to see Tenet
    • Brad watched The King of Staten Island, Bill and Ted Face the Music, the third season of A.P. Bio, started rewatching Step by Step, caught wind of Baewatch.
    • Ben watched Get Duked! and rewatched Moonrise Kingdom.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Peninsula and Bill and Ted Face the Music.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Brad played Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, tried Marvel’s Avengers Beta.

