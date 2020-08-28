Water Cooler: Tenet, Class Action Park, Tread, Bill and Ted Face the Music, Baewatch, Peninsula, Get Duked
Posted on Friday, August 28th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 28, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Jacob is off today, but we all wish him a happy birthday!
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Chris has a new bonus episode of 21st Century Spielberg with guest Alan Cerny.
- Ben went to Silver Springs.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Ben read Sandman: Preludes and Nocturnes
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter, Ben, and Chris saw Class Action Park on HBO Max.
- Chris and Ben watched Tread.
- Chris watched I’m Thinking of Ending Things and went back to the movies to see Tenet.
- Brad watched The King of Staten Island, Bill and Ted Face the Music, the third season of A.P. Bio, started rewatching Step by Step, caught wind of Baewatch.
- Ben watched Get Duked! and rewatched Moonrise Kingdom.
- Hoai-Tran watched Peninsula and Bill and Ted Face the Music.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter tried a Mac and Cheese Pizza Slice at Taste of Knotts.
- Brad tried Mountain Dew Spark, Sparkling ICE +Caffeine, Nerds Gummy Clusters, Hershey’s Vampire Kisses, Culver’s Pretzel Bites
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Brad played Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, tried Marvel’s Avengers Beta.
