On the April 24, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Chris recorded and released a new bonus episode of 21st Century Spielberg . Ben finished a major /Film project and made an unlikely discovery on YouTube. Jacob is trying his damndest to support local businesses.

What we’ve been Watching : Peter and Brad watched Disney+’s Prop Culture . Brad and Ben watched Middleditch & Schwartz . Jacob, Brad, and Ben watched The Last Dance . Chris and Ben watched Extraction . Peter watched Upload on Amazon, Too Hot To Handle on Netflix, Clone Wars season 7, and started watching Outer Banks on Netflix. He also finished Devs and Bosch . Chris watched The Way Back . Brad watched the first two seasons of Barry, Splash, The Gentlemen, This Is Stand-Up, rewatched Shazam!, Coneheads and The Green Hornet . Jacob finished New Girl , and watched Knives Out , Catching Hell , Jordan Rides the Bus , The Night Sitter , Don’t Run , Ghoul , and Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten . Hoai-Tran watched The Willoughbys , finished Little Fires Everywhere , Spaceballs , rewatched Frankenstein, Young Frankenstein, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Hot Fuzz, Fleabag, and The Lighthouse . Ben watched The Parallax View and Black Narcissus .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter ate a bunch of Japanese candy and snacks and released a video about it. Brad tried Izzlers, KFC Secret Recipe Fries, Birthday Cake Kit Kat, Fudge Brownie M&M’s , and Tiramisu Oreos .

What we’ve been Playing : Peter played a board game ( Escape Tales: The Awakening ) with friends over Tabletopia. Jacob played the digital version of Catan on the Nintendo Switch while in a Zoom session with friends. He also attended his first online Dungeons & Dragons session.



