  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Chris recorded and released a new bonus episode of 21st Century Spielberg
    • Ben finished a major /Film project and made an unlikely discovery on YouTube.
    • Jacob is trying his damndest to support local businesses. 
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter and Brad watched Disney+’s Prop Culture.
    • Brad and Ben watched Middleditch & Schwartz.
    • Jacob, Brad, and Ben watched The Last Dance.
    • Chris and Ben watched Extraction.
    • Peter watched Upload on Amazon, Too Hot To Handle on Netflix, Clone Wars season 7, and started watching Outer Banks on Netflix. He also finished Devs and Bosch.
    • Chris watched The Way Back.
    • Brad watched the first two seasons of Barry, Splash, The Gentlemen, This Is Stand-Up, rewatched Shazam!, Coneheads and The Green Hornet.
    • Jacob finished New Girl, and watched Knives Out, Catching Hell, Jordan Rides the Bus, The Night Sitter, Don’t Run, Ghoul, and Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten.
    • Hoai-Tran watched The Willoughbys, finished Little Fires Everywhere, Spaceballs, rewatched Frankenstein, Young Frankenstein, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Hot Fuzz, Fleabag, and The Lighthouse.
    • Ben watched The Parallax View and Black Narcissus.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Peter played a board game (Escape Tales: The Awakening) with friends over Tabletopia.
    • Jacob played the digital version of Catan on the Nintendo Switch while in a Zoom session with friends. He also attended his first online Dungeons & Dragons session.

 

