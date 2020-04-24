On the April 24, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Chris recorded and released a new bonus episode of 21st Century Spielberg.
- Ben finished a major /Film project and made an unlikely discovery on YouTube.
- Jacob is trying his damndest to support local businesses.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and Brad watched Disney+’s Prop Culture.
- Brad and Ben watched Middleditch & Schwartz.
- Jacob, Brad, and Ben watched The Last Dance.
- Chris and Ben watched Extraction.
- Peter watched Upload on Amazon, Too Hot To Handle on Netflix, Clone Wars season 7, and started watching Outer Banks on Netflix. He also finished Devs and Bosch.
- Chris watched The Way Back.
- Brad watched the first two seasons of Barry, Splash, The Gentlemen, This Is Stand-Up, rewatched Shazam!, Coneheads and The Green Hornet.
- Jacob finished New Girl, and watched Knives Out, Catching Hell, Jordan Rides the Bus, The Night Sitter, Don’t Run, Ghoul, and Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten.
- Hoai-Tran watched The Willoughbys, finished Little Fires Everywhere, Spaceballs, rewatched Frankenstein, Young Frankenstein, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Hot Fuzz, Fleabag, and The Lighthouse.
- Ben watched The Parallax View and Black Narcissus.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter ate a bunch of Japanese candy and snacks and released a video about it.
- Brad tried Izzlers, KFC Secret Recipe Fries, Birthday Cake Kit Kat, Fudge Brownie M&M’s, and Tiramisu Oreos.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter played a board game (Escape Tales: The Awakening) with friends over Tabletopia.
- Jacob played the digital version of Catan on the Nintendo Switch while in a Zoom session with friends. He also attended his first online Dungeons & Dragons session.
