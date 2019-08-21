It Chapter Two featurette

On the August 21 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Scirettais joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Buiand Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Check out the site for the Spider-man updates.

At The Water Cooler:

    • What we’ve been Doing:
      • Peter and Ben went to the It Experiencein Hollywood.
      • Peter bought the Canon g7x Mark III and hated it, and has now purchased the Sony a6400 instead.
      • Brad got his TV mounted above the fireplace, is hating moving furniture around.
      • Ben saw Jurassic Park in Concertat the Hollywood Bowl
    • What we’ve been Watching:
      • Peter and Chris saw It Chapter Two.
      • Jacob and Chris watched Mindhunter season 2.
      • Peter and Ben saw Good Boys.
      • Brad watched Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, rewatched Cliffordand Larger Than Life
      • Jacob watched Castlevania, Glow, and Hobbs and Shaw.
      • Ben watched Le Samourai, The Standoff at Sparrow Creek, Fleabag, Under the Silver Lake, Bicycle Thieves, and Stalker.
      • Hoai-Tran watched Where’d You Go Bernadette, Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, rewatched 1994’s Little Women, started watching Succession.
      • Chris watched Ready or Not.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried the Cherry Sunset Freezeat Taco Bell.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob has been playing The Quest forEl Dorado.
    • Ben played a game called Erica for PS4

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotifyand all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast, Water Cooler

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.