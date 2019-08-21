On the August 21 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Scirettais joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Buiand Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Check out the site for the Spider-man updates.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter and Ben went to the It Experience in Hollywood. Peter bought the Canon g7x Mark III and hated it, and has now purchased the Sony a6400 instead. Brad got his TV mounted above the fireplace, is hating moving furniture around. Ben saw Jurassic Park in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl What we’ve been Watching : Peter and Chris saw It Chapter Two . Jacob and Chris watched Mindhunter season 2 . Peter and Ben saw Good Boys . Brad watched Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling , rewatched Clifford and Larger Than Life Jacob watched Castlevania, Glow, and Hobbs and Shaw. Ben watched Le Samourai , The Standoff at Sparrow Creek , Fleabag , Under the Silver Lake , Bicycle Thieves , and Stalker. Hoai-Tran watched Where’d You Go Bernadette, Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, rewatched 1994’s Little Women , started watching Succession . Chris watched Ready or Not .





What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried the Cherry Sunset Freeze at Taco Bell.

: What we’ve been Playing : Jacob has been playing The Quest for El Dorado . Ben played a game called Erica for PS4

