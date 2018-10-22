On the October 22 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).





At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter has been searching for a Halloween costume, got his DNA results back, and saw the most awkward thing happen during a live show at the Magic Castle. Jacob went to House of Torment and Scream Hollow . Brad is pissed at his TV for not recognizing his Xbox One

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob read Penpal by Dathan Auerbach. Ben read Ray Bradbury’s The Halloween Tree

What we’ve been Watching : Peter saw Halloween , and had a Netflix weekend with Derren Brown’s Sacrifice, Making A Murderer Season 2 , and The Haunting of Hill House . Jacob watched The Night Comes For Us, Child’s Play, Derren Brown’s The Push, The Midnight Man , Shudder’s True Horror , and tons of ER . Chris watched The Night Comes For U s , Netflix’s Haunted , and saw the new Halloween again. Ben watched Halloween , A Star is Born , and finished Ozark season 1 Brad saw Halloween twice, started watching Documentary Now! Hoai-Tran saw First Man, Colette, and Halloween , and watched a screener for this year’s best anime film, Mirai .

What we’ve been Eating : Brad put a McDonald’s hash brown on his Sausage McMuffin and it’s a game changer.

What we’ve been Playing : Brad has been playing the new Halloween score over and over again, scared his Mom with it.



All the other stuff you need to know: