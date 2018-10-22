halloween

On the October 22 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter has been searching for a Halloween costume, got his DNA results back, and saw the most awkward thing happen during a live show at the Magic Castle.
    • Jacob went to House of Torment and Scream Hollow.
    • Brad is pissed at his TV for not recognizing his Xbox One
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob read Penpal by Dathan Auerbach.
    • Ben read Ray Bradbury’s The Halloween Tree
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter saw Halloween, and had a Netflix weekend with Derren Brown’s Sacrifice, Making A Murderer Season 2, and The Haunting of Hill House.  
    • Jacob watched The Night Comes For Us, Child’s Play, Derren Brown’s The Push, The Midnight Man, Shudder’s True Horror, and tons of ER.
    • Chris watched The Night Comes For Us, Netflix’s Haunted, and saw the new Halloween again.
    • Ben watched Halloween, A Star is Born, and finished Ozark season 1
    • Brad saw Halloween twice, started watching Documentary Now!
    • Hoai-Tran saw First Man, Colette, and Halloween, and watched a screener for this year’s best anime film, Mirai.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad put a McDonald’s hash brown on his Sausage McMuffin and it’s a game changer.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Brad has been playing the new Halloween score over and over again, scared his Mom with it.

