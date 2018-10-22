Water Cooler: Halloween, Haunted Houses, Derren Brown, Making A Murderer, The Night Comes For Us, Documentary Now!, First Man
Posted on Monday, October 22nd, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter has been searching for a Halloween costume, got his DNA results back, and saw the most awkward thing happen during a live show at the Magic Castle.
- Jacob went to House of Torment and Scream Hollow.
- Brad is pissed at his TV for not recognizing his Xbox One
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read Penpal by Dathan Auerbach.
- Ben read Ray Bradbury’s The Halloween Tree
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter saw Halloween, and had a Netflix weekend with Derren Brown’s Sacrifice, Making A Murderer Season 2, and The Haunting of Hill House.
- Jacob watched The Night Comes For Us, Child’s Play, Derren Brown’s The Push, The Midnight Man, Shudder’s True Horror, and tons of ER.
- Chris watched The Night Comes For Us, Netflix’s Haunted, and saw the new Halloween again.
- Ben watched Halloween, A Star is Born, and finished Ozark season 1
- Brad saw Halloween twice, started watching Documentary Now!
- Hoai-Tran saw First Man, Colette, and Halloween, and watched a screener for this year’s best anime film, Mirai.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad put a McDonald’s hash brown on his Sausage McMuffin and it’s a game changer.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Brad has been playing the new Halloween score over and over again, scared his Mom with it.
