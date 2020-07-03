On the July 3, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: HT isn’t here today.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Chris released a new bonus episode of 21st Century Spielberg.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob has been playing catch-up with comics and has some recommendations: Curse Words and Undiscovered Country.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Chris, Brad, and Ben watched Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Peter watched Into The Unknown on Disney+, a few episodes of Central Park on AppleTV, The Princess and the Frog, and the first couple episodes of the new Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix.
- Brad watched Extraction, Somebody Feed Phil, rewatched Grumpy Old Men
- Jacob watched Restaurant: Impossible, Taste the Nation, Yummy, The Darkness, Trick, and started Schitt’s Creek.
- Chris watched Gladiator.
- Ben watched Do The Right Thing, The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, and The Black Cauldron.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Starburst Fruit By the Foot, Mrs. Freshley’s New Reese’s, Hershey’s and Oreo Cupcakes, Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops Mash-Up Cereal, and Pepsi with a Splash of Pineapple Juice.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob has been learning the Alien RPG and he’s eager to try out Thousand Year Old Vampire.
- Brad played Donut County
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.