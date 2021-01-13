in & of itself

On the January 13, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

    • What we’ve been Doing:
    • What we’ve been Reading:
      • Jacob has some comics to recommend: Stillwater, Family Tree, Crossover, Manor Black, and more.
    • What we’ve been Watching:
      • Peter watched Underwater, Fool Us, and a screener of In & Of Itself
      • Jacob is only watching Deadliest Catch, sorry.
      • Brad watched Friends Season 3, is getting back into Downton Abbey.
      • Chris watched Pretend It’s a City, Cherry, and The Straight Story.
      • Hoai-Tran watched I Married a Witch and Bringing Up Baby.

 

  • Ben watched Critical Thinking, The Thin Man, The Bachelor and The Bobby-Soxer, and His Girl Friday.

 

  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter finally had Bootleg Pizza.
    • Brad tried Dove Midnight Fudge Cookie chocolates, Bailey’s Irish Cream Truffles, Oreo Brookie-O Cookies, Krave Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chocolate Churros
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob played Conspiracy: The Solomon Gambit and Marvel Champions. He also played and beat the Resident Evil 3 remake and Resident Evil 7.

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Featured Stories Sidebar, /Film Daily Podcast, Features, Water Cooler

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.