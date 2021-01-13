Water Cooler: Cherry, In & Of Itself, Critical Thinking, Deadliest Catch, Downton Abbey, The Straight Story
Posted on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 13, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Over a month ago, Peter visited Kualoa Ranch in Oahu Hawaii. Watch his video of the Jurassic Park tour.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob has some comics to recommend: Stillwater, Family Tree, Crossover, Manor Black, and more.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter watched Underwater, Fool Us, and a screener of In & Of Itself.
- Jacob is only watching Deadliest Catch, sorry.
- Brad watched Friends Season 3, is getting back into Downton Abbey.
- Chris watched Pretend It’s a City, Cherry, and The Straight Story.
- Hoai-Tran watched I Married a Witch and Bringing Up Baby.
- Ben watched Critical Thinking, The Thin Man, The Bachelor and The Bobby-Soxer, and His Girl Friday.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter finally had Bootleg Pizza.
- Brad tried Dove Midnight Fudge Cookie chocolates, Bailey’s Irish Cream Truffles, Oreo Brookie-O Cookies, Krave Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chocolate Churros
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob played Conspiracy: The Solomon Gambit and Marvel Champions. He also played and beat the Resident Evil 3 remake and Resident Evil 7.
