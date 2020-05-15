On the May 15, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to the dog beach and that was the most alive he’s felt in 2 months, and started doing DDP Yoga again.
- Brad received an Empire Strikes Back 40th-anniversary package from Hasbro, built the Playmobil version of the Ghostbusters firehouse
- Hoai-Tran is out of quarantine!
- Chris released another episode of 21st Century Spielberg.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Chris read The Men Who Would Be King.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Chris and Ben watched Capone.
- Peter and Brad saw Josh Gad’s Back to the Future reunion on YouTube.
- Peter started watching Dave, and watched the Survivor finale with friends over FaceTime.
- Brad watched The Perfection, Coffee & Kareem, The Wrong Missy, Solar Opposites, rewatched The Cable Guy, Not Another Teen Movie
- Jacob watched Bad Times at the El Royale, Z, Cursed Films, The Hoarder, Paranormal Activity 3, and Where the Heart Is. He also finally finished The Outsider.
- Ben finished Never Have I Ever, watched Deliverance for the first time, and rewatched Wonder Woman.
- Hoai-Tran watched Celine and Julie Go Boating, Cinema Paradiso, got hooked on Itaewon Class, and thinks Community season 5 is actually good.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter went to Knotts Berry Farm and picked up some Boysenberry treats and ate those for an Ordinary Adventures Video (coming next week). Also, we got a make your own Funnel Cake kit and made that, somewhat unsuccessfully. On the way back from the dog beach we stopped at Slaters 50/50.
- Brad tried Caramel Macchiato and Irish Cream Milano cookies, found the return of Dunkaroos.
All the other stuff you need to know:
