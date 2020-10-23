On the October 23, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing: Peter went to the Urban Legend Haunt at the OC Fairgrounds. Hoai-Tran has been putting together furniture and is drowning in cardboard boxes.

What we’ve been Reading: Jacob and Ben devoured the podcast Wind of Change. Ben read Anything You Can Imagine: Peter Jackson and the Making of Middle-earth

What we’ve been Watching: Jacob watched Borat Peter, Brad, Jacob, and Ben watched Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Peter finished watching The Vow season 1 and started watching Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult on Starz. He also watched Showbiz Kids on HBO. Brad watched Mulan (2020) Ben finished Ted Lasso and watched Monster House. Hoai-Tran watched Les Diaboliques, Enter the Dragon, has been rewatching Friends and Over the Garden Wall. Chris watched Wolf.

What we’ve been Eating: Peter tried the Ghost Pepper Donut at Dunkin Donuts. Brad tried Ultra-Mel, Fizzer and Bar-One candies.

What we’ve been Playing: Jacob has been spending every free moment playing Hades. Peter played Among Us.



All the other stuff you need to know: