On the October 23, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:

    • Peter went to the Urban Legend Haunt at the OC Fairgrounds.

    • Hoai-Tran has been putting together furniture and is drowning in cardboard boxes.

  • What we’ve been Reading:

    • Jacob and Ben devoured the podcast Wind of Change.

    • Ben read Anything You Can Imagine: Peter Jackson and the Making of Middle-earth

  • What we’ve been Watching:

    • Jacob watched Borat

    • Peter, Brad, Jacob, and Ben watched Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

    • Peter finished watching The Vow season 1 and started watching Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult on Starz. He also watched Showbiz Kids on HBO.

    • Brad watched Mulan (2020)

    • Ben finished Ted Lasso and watched Monster House.

    • Hoai-Tran watched Les Diaboliques, Enter the Dragon, has been rewatching Friends and Over the Garden Wall.

    • Chris watched Wolf.

  • What we’ve been Eating:

  • What we’ve been Playing:

    • Jacob has been spending every free moment playing Hades.

    • Peter played Among Us.

