Water Cooler: Borat, Mulan, Seduced, Wind of Change, Les Diaboliques, Wolf, Friends, The Vow, Hades
Posted on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 23, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
What we’ve been Doing:
Peter went to the Urban Legend Haunt at the OC Fairgrounds.
Hoai-Tran has been putting together furniture and is drowning in cardboard boxes.
What we’ve been Reading:
Jacob and Ben devoured the podcast Wind of Change.
Ben read Anything You Can Imagine: Peter Jackson and the Making of Middle-earth
What we’ve been Watching:
Jacob watched Borat
Peter, Brad, Jacob, and Ben watched Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Peter finished watching The Vow season 1 and started watching Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult on Starz. He also watched Showbiz Kids on HBO.
Brad watched Mulan (2020)
Ben finished Ted Lasso and watched Monster House.
Hoai-Tran watched Les Diaboliques, Enter the Dragon, has been rewatching Friends and Over the Garden Wall.
Chris watched Wolf.
What we’ve been Eating:
Peter tried the Ghost Pepper Donut at Dunkin Donuts.
Brad tried Ultra-Mel, Fizzer and Bar-One candies.
What we’ve been Playing:
Jacob has been spending every free moment playing Hades.
Peter played Among Us.
