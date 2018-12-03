Aquaman Banner

On the December 3, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: It’s officially December!

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Jacob finally finished his office over a year after moving into his house; he also finished his Christmas shopping early.
    • Peter took Jacob’s advice and bought a weighted blanket at target, he also started doing Butcher Box.
    • Hoai-Tran covered the Aquaman junket in New York where she got to witness Jason Momoa seeing his wax mannequin for the first time.
    • Brad went to Top Golf as part of his girlfriend’s birthday celebrations
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob has been perusing Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter attended the world premiere of Mary Poppins Returns, and has been playing end of the year catch-up, and watched Paddington 2, Roma, Vice, Minding The Gap, Shirkers and Bohemian Rhapsody. He also watched the first episode of Death By Magic on Netflix.
    • Jacob watched The Favourite, The Great British Baking Show Holiday, Saint, and The Christmas Chronicles. He also saw Suspiria again.
    • Chris watched Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Great British Baking Show Holiday Special, and The Christmas Chronicles.
    • Hoai-Tran saw Aquaman, Creed II, Burning, rewatched Legally Blonde and watched half of The Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.
    • Brad saw Ralph Breaks the Internet and Green Book, introduced his girlfriend to Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story.
    • Ben watched Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter forgot to talk about this last week, but while he was off his diet he had a double popcorn offering at AMC and wonders what the team thinks about this.
    • Brad discovered the exquisite nectar that is Apple Beer.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob played Welcome To and has been devouring some Achtung Cthulhu manuals.

