On the December 3, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: It’s officially December!

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Jacob finally finished his office over a year after moving into his house; he also finished his Christmas shopping early. Peter took Jacob’s advice and bought a weighted blanket at target, he also started doing Butcher Box . Hoai-Tran covered the Aquaman junket in New York where she got to witness Jason Momoa seeing his wax mannequin for the first time. Brad went to Top Golf as part of his girlfriend’s birthday celebrations

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob has been perusing Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down

What we’ve been Watching : Peter attended the world premiere of Mary Poppins Returns , and has been playing end of the year catch-up, and watched Paddington 2, Roma, Vice, Minding The Gap, Shirkers and Bohemian Rhapsody . He also watched the first episode of Death By Magic on Netflix. Jacob watched The Favourite , The Great British Baking Show Holiday , Saint , and The Christmas Chronicles . He also saw Suspiria again. Chris watched Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , The Great British Baking Show Holiday Special , and The Christmas Chronicles . Hoai-Tran saw Aquaman, Creed II, Burning , rewatched Legally Blonde and watched half of The Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding . Brad saw Ralph Breaks the Internet and Green Book , introduced his girlfriend to Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story . Ben watched Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

What we’ve been Eating : Peter forgot to talk about this last week, but while he was off his diet he had a double popcorn offering at AMC and wonders what the team thinks about this. Brad discovered the exquisite nectar that is Apple Beer .

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob played Welcome To and has been devouring some Achtung Cthulhu manuals.



