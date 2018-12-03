Water Cooler: Aquaman, Spider-Man, Stranger Things, Roma, The Favourite, Vice, Minding The Gap, Shirkers, Creed II,
Posted on Monday, December 3rd, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 3, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: It’s officially December!
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob finally finished his office over a year after moving into his house; he also finished his Christmas shopping early.
- Peter took Jacob’s advice and bought a weighted blanket at target, he also started doing Butcher Box.
- Hoai-Tran covered the Aquaman junket in New York where she got to witness Jason Momoa seeing his wax mannequin for the first time.
- Brad went to Top Golf as part of his girlfriend’s birthday celebrations
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob has been perusing Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter attended the world premiere of Mary Poppins Returns, and has been playing end of the year catch-up, and watched Paddington 2, Roma, Vice, Minding The Gap, Shirkers and Bohemian Rhapsody. He also watched the first episode of Death By Magic on Netflix.
- Jacob watched The Favourite, The Great British Baking Show Holiday, Saint, and The Christmas Chronicles. He also saw Suspiria again.
- Chris watched Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Great British Baking Show Holiday Special, and The Christmas Chronicles.
- Hoai-Tran saw Aquaman, Creed II, Burning, rewatched Legally Blonde and watched half of The Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.
- Brad saw Ralph Breaks the Internet and Green Book, introduced his girlfriend to Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story.
- Ben watched Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter forgot to talk about this last week, but while he was off his diet he had a double popcorn offering at AMC and wonders what the team thinks about this.
- Brad discovered the exquisite nectar that is Apple Beer.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob played Welcome To and has been devouring some Achtung Cthulhu manuals.
Other articles mentioned:
- Everything We Learned at the ‘Aquaman’ Press Conference
- Jacob’s office and the insult joke book
- ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Review: The Best Superhero Movie of the Year and the Best Spider-Man Movie Ever
- ‘Green Book’ Somehow Manages to Make a Uniquely Black Story All About the White Guy – And the Results Are Ridiculous
