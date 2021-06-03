On the June 3, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editorial Director Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Jacob is not here this week.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to Avengers Campus for a press day ( watch the tour , read the article ). And returned to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the reopened Waterworld show . Hoai-Tran was featured on Rotten Tomatoes ’ Know Your Critics series. Brad started a new Instagram called Brad’s Junk .

What we’ve been Watching : Peter reactivated his AMC A-List and returned to a publicly open movie theater for the first time since March 2020 and BOY was it busy! Peter, Brad, and Chris saw A Quiet Place Part II . Peter is continuing to watch Cruel Summer and saw a bunch of screeners he can’t yet talk about. Brad saw M.O.D.O.K. , The Platform , Ma , and I Remember Mama Hoai-Tran watched F9 , The Man From Nowhere , The Disciple , and has been obsessed with Haikyu!! Ben watched Cruella , The Texas Chain Saw Massacre , House of Games , and Plan B .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter tried the Burger King spicy chicken sandwich. Brad tried Dulce de Leche Crunch , Flipz Bites and Stuff’d snacks, Thomas Cinnamon Bun English Muffins, St. Elmo’s Cola Cocktail

What we’ve been Playing : Hoai-Tran listened to Big Finish’s Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers.



Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

