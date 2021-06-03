Water Cooler: A Quiet Place Part II, F9, Avengers Campus, M.O.D.O.K., Cruella, The Platform, Haikyu, Plan B
Posted on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the June 3, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editorial Director Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Jacob is not here this week.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to Avengers Campus for a press day (watch the tour, read the article). And returned to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the reopened Waterworld show.
- Hoai-Tran was featured on Rotten Tomatoes’ Know Your Critics series.
- Brad started a new Instagram called Brad’s Junk.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter reactivated his AMC A-List and returned to a publicly open movie theater for the first time since March 2020 and BOY was it busy!
- Peter, Brad, and Chris saw A Quiet Place Part II.
- Peter is continuing to watch Cruel Summer and saw a bunch of screeners he can’t yet talk about.
- Brad saw M.O.D.O.K., The Platform, Ma, and I Remember Mama
- Hoai-Tran watched F9, The Man From Nowhere, The Disciple, and has been obsessed with Haikyu!!
- Ben watched Cruella, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, House of Games, and Plan B.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter tried the Burger King spicy chicken sandwich.
- Brad tried Dulce de Leche Crunch, Flipz Bites and Stuff’d snacks, Thomas Cinnamon Bun English Muffins, St. Elmo’s Cola Cocktail
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Hoai-Tran listened to Big Finish’s Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers.
Also mentioned:
