A Quiet Place Part II Box Office

On the June 3, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editorial Director Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Jacob is not here this week.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter reactivated his AMC A-List and returned to a publicly open movie theater for the first time since March 2020 and BOY was it busy! 
    • Peter, Brad, and Chris saw A Quiet Place Part II.
    • Peter is continuing to watch Cruel Summer and saw a bunch of screeners he can’t yet talk about. 
    • Brad saw M.O.D.O.K., The Platform, Ma, and I Remember Mama
    • Hoai-Tran watched F9, The Man From Nowhere, The Disciple, and has been obsessed with Haikyu!!
    • Ben watched Cruella, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, House of Games, and Plan B.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter tried the Burger King spicy chicken sandwich. 
    • Brad tried Dulce de Leche Crunch, Flipz Bites and Stuff’d snacks, Thomas Cinnamon Bun English Muffins, St. Elmo’s Cola Cocktail
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Hoai-Tran listened to Big Finish’s Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers.

 

Also mentioned: 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Featured Stories Sidebar, /Film Daily Podcast, Water Cooler

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.