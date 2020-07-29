The Hargreeves children are going to do things their way, the effects that has on time and reality be damned. The Umbrella Academy season 2 picks up with the superpowered family as they find themselves “blasted back in time to 1960s Dallas” and separated from each other. Now, “the scattered siblings build new lives for themselves — until a new doomsday threat pulls them back together.” Watch how they begin to do so with the Umbrella Academy season 2 opening scene, which is available to watch online now.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Opening Scene

The Umbrella Academy season 2 opens with a bang — the biggest possible bang you could get. The clip follows Five (Aidan Gallagher) as he lands in Dallas in 1963 and sees the Soviets attacking U.S. troops — something that definitely did not happen in our reality. But reality is bending, and the family’s interferences in the past seem to have had dire effects. As the Hargreeves children fight the soldiers, showing off their powers in a battle montage set to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” Five is interrupted by a mysterious man, who takes him away as the rest of the family is forced to face a nuclear explosion. The mushroom cloud turns into the title card, and whew, that is certainly a way to open your season.

Based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics, The Umbrella Academy is produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix, with Steve Blackman serving as executive producer and showrunner, and additional executive producers Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Gerard Way, and Gabriel Bá. The show has proven a great hit for the streaming giant, which renewed the series for a second season soon after the first season debuted to mostly positive reviews on Netflix in February 2019.

The season 1 cast included Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige, most of whom are back for season 2. Also returning for season 2 is Justin H. Min, whose recurring character was kept hidden for much of the first season but seems to play a major part in the second season.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 premieres on Netflix on July 31, 2020.