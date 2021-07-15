How to Watch ‘Jungle Cruise’ at Home

(Welcome to How to Watch, where we get down to brass tacks and tell you “Hey, here’s how you can watch this thing.” In this edition: Jungle Cruise.)

This summer, Disney hopes to recapture the fun and adventure of the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie with yet another flick based on a theme park ride: Jungle Cruise. The release date for this one is fast approaching, so here’s how to watch Jungle Cruise this month. Hint: with your eyes.

When Can You See Jungle Cruise?

July 30, 2021. That’s the official wide release date in the United States for Jungle Cruise.

But first, the film will have its world premiere at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California on July 24, 2021.

The July 30 release date also applies to Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Finland, UK, Ireland, Iceland, Lithuania, Poland, Turkey, Taiwan, and Ukraine.

France, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Netherlands, and Sweden will see the film released on July 28. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Mexico, Malaysia, Portugal, Serbia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Slovakia will get the film a day later on July 29.

Where Can You See Jungle Cruise?

Look around – Jungle Cruise is wherever you want it to be. At least in theory. But if we’re getting technical here, you can catch Jungle Cruise in both theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access for $29.99 on the same day (July 30, remember?). It’s just the latest big Disney title to go this route – Cruella dropped into theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access, and so did the very recent Black Widow.

What Else Should You Know About Jungle Cruise?

Jungle Cruise is Disney’s latest attempt to turn one of their rides into a big, rollicking adventure, Pirates of the Caribbean style. The film also looks like it wants to harken back to old-school swashbuckling adventure – something The Mummy and The Mask of Zorro did so well in the 1990s. Will Jungle Cruise be as successful? I really don’t know. But here’s a synopsis:

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Jaume Collet-Serra, director of Orphan, The Shallows, and more, directs the film. The cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.