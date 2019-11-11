In the latest Ordinary Adventures vlog, Peter & Kitra visit the 2019 edition of Disney’s Festival of the Holidays at Disney California Adventure. Their mission: to eat everything at the eight booths, and also consume some of the Holiday drinks as well. This means they had to eat 18 separate dishes over the course of one afternoon. Hit the jump to watch the video.

Disney’s Festival of Holidays runs from November 8, 2019 through January 6, 2020 at DCA. Here is a list of everything for sale at the eight festival booths. We didn’t count the Paradise Grill’s specials and also the other specials being held around the park outside of the booths.

Merry Mashups

Turkey & Stuffing Tamale – With Cranberry Relish – $7.75

(New) Pork al Pastor Naan Taco – With Pineapple Pico de Gallo and Cilantro-Lime Crema – $8.00

(New) Churros Yule Log – $6.00

Brews & Bites

Chorizo Fundido – Served with House-made Tortilla Chips – $6.50

Favorite Things

(New) Glazed Ham Shanks – With Honey Crumble – $8.00

Holiday Stuffing Mac & Cheese – $7.75

Gingerbread Mickey Cookie – $5.25

Holiday Duets

Braised Pork Belly Adobo – With garlic fried rice – $7.75

Shrimp & Grits – With Andouille sausage – $8.00

Mickey & Minnie Cookies – $7.00

A Twist on Tradition

(New) Reimagined Beef Wellington – $8.50

Reuben Potato Tots with Russian Dressing and Rye Toast – $7.00

Making Spirits Bright

(New) Caramelized Apple Cake – With Crème Anglaise and Salted Caramel Sauce – $5.00

Hot Cocoa Marshmallow Macaron (Gluten-Friendly) – $5.50

Winter Sliderland

(New) Fried Turkey Slider – With cranberry sauce – $7.50

Beef Pot Roast – Served on a potato roll with horseradish cream $8.50

Grandma’s Recipes

(New) Shepherd’s Upside-down Pie (Plant-Based) – $7.75

(New) Curried Cauliflower & Chicken – With lemon tahini sauce and black garlic drizzle – $7.00

