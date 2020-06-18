Warner Bros. may have drastically reshuffled its upcoming theatrical release slate, but the studio is forging ahead with what seems to be a series of major announcements set for this September. The studio’s social media accounts have been cryptically teasing announcements for classic ’80s films The Goonies and Beetlejuice, as well as the Guy Ritchie romp Sherlock Holmes, with intriguing Instagram posts that hint that all will be revealed come September. But what exactly? If your thoughts immediately jumped to “sequel,” it’s probably not that.

Warner Bros. released a set of videos on its Instagram alluding to September announcements for The Goonies, Sherlock Holmes, and Beetlejuice. While both the Sherlock Holmes and Beetlejuice videos repurpose footage from the respective films (in Sherlock Holmes‘ case, a scene from 2011’s A Game of Shadows), The Goonies gets a fancy new CGI clip featuring an animated treasure map, which then leads to the word “September.” Sherlock Holmes and Beetlejuice also hint at something happening in September as well.

What kind of project could warrant such fancy graphics for The Goonies and such tantalizing hints for Sherlock Holmes and Beetlejuice? Fans may immediately think that the long-awaited Goonies sequel is on its way, especially since TV writer Adam Goldberg made a lot of online noise with his revelation that he had worked on a scrapped Goonies sequel, but this is not the case. Especially since it would be difficult to get producer Steven Spielberg on board after the filmmaker recently explained that it would be difficult to measure up to the original.

No, these September announcements are likely alluding to The Goonies remastered 4K Blu-ray gift set, which was originally set for September 2 and would be released to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary. The Goonies 4K Blu-ray set, available to pre-order here on Amazon for $49.99, includes a reproduction of One-Eyed Willy’s treasure map, buttons, an embroidered patch, and a special edition treasure chest gift box.

A Beetlejuice 4K UHD Blu-ray gift set was also teased earlier this week, for a September 1 release. The gift set, now up for pre-order on Amazon, includes a glow in the dark patch, collectible chalk, an original Betelgeuse poster, and more. The entire gift set is also packaged neatly inside The Handbook For the Recently Deceased, which gives it a unique cover.

It may just be a matter of time before we get news of a Sherlock Holmes Blu-ray gift set to accompany The Goonies and Beetlejuice gift sets. The clues are all pointing in that direction.