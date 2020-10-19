Sienna Miller is stuck in the afterlife in the Wander Darkly trailer. In the romantic drama, Miller and Diego Luna play a couple who enter a very surreal stage of their relationship when Miller’s character seemingly dies in a car accident. But she’s still sticking around, tumbling through her memories and trying to get back to the life she lost. Watch the Wander Darkly trailer below.

Wander Darkly Trailer

I missed Wander Darkly at Sundance this year, but based on this trailer, it looks kind of like Ghost meets Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and that’s not a bad thing. In this romantic (supernatural?) drama, “a traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Sienna Miller) and Matteo (Diego Luna), in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments. By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together. Writer/director Tara Miele offers a profound new perspective on the delicate nature of relationships with this emotionally moving story about a couple who must reflect on their past in order to face their uncertain future.”

The official Sundance synopsis adds some more info:

Gently moving between the enigmatic and the romantic, Wander Darkly traverses genre borders, taking us on a journey that is both uncanny and emotionally resonant. Miller gives a wonderfully layered performance, navigating the film’s demanding tonal shifts. Luna is both elusive and engaged, walking the line between the film’s ethereal and earthly planes. Writer-director Tara Miele’s highly affecting existential drama deftly explores how we build narratives of love and loss from the fragmented memories of our lives.

All of this sounds fairly interesting, and the trailer is vague enough to hint at more secrets in store. In addition to Sienna Miller and Diego Luna, Wander Darkly also features Beth Grant, Aimee Carrero, Tory Kittles, and Vanessa Bayer. Tara Miele wrote and directed the movie, and the filmmaker said she drew on personal experiences in writing the story: “My husband and I were in a pretty bad crash several years ago — we’re fine, but I had blacked out after the impact and in the days afterwards, I was pretty concussed. At one point, I was laid up on the couch and calling to my six-month-old daughter in her bouncer nearby and she was ignoring me because six-month-olds do that, but for a moment I was sure that I had died in the crash and that I was just witnessing what came after. We would never move into the house we had just bought, and my mother would raise our children. The moment passed, but the idea that the end could come so quickly and unforgivingly shook me.”

Wander Darkly premieres on Digital and On Demand December 11.