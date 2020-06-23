The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic brought Hollywood to a halt in mid-March, as film and TV productions across the world were forced to close down out of abundance of caution. Three months later, the TV industry is slowly starting to get back to work as states re-open and TV productions begin to resume filming. The latest to resume filming are Disney+’s WandaVision and Netflix’s The Witcher, as reshoots begin for the former and the latter resumes production on its highly anticipated second season.

WandaVision had wrapped production before Hollywood was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, but as with many big comic book projects, required a few more reshoots before the highly anticipated Disney+ series could be in the can. In an interview with The Playlist’s Deep Focus podcast, Emmy-nominated actress Kathryn Hahn, who stars in the Marvel series as a new character, confirmed a recent report that WandaVision reshoots will begin filming soon.

“I’ve got a little bit left on WandaVision, but who knows, who knows…” Hahn teased. “It is another surreal, awesome swing into another genre, but it’s been so fun. I wish I could tell you a thing about it but I can’t or else I’d just disappear from this Zoom box.”

It was recently reported that lead Paul Bettany had a filming commitment for WandaVision in July, which Hahn’s statement appears to confirm. It’s unknown if fellow lead Elizabeth Olsen will return for reshoots, or supporting cast members Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Teyonah Parris, but assume that they will likely be involved in the reshoots in some manner.

Meanwhile, over in the U.K., Netflix’s The Witcher is “dusting off its lute and quill” to resume production on its second season. The streamer announced that the fantasy series starring Henry Cavill will go back into production on August 17, likely returning to its U.K. production studio Arborfield Studios, which is around 40 miles west of London.

I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we’ve been apart

It’s time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 22, 2020

The Witcher was one of the first major shows to shut down in mid-March after cast member Kristofer Hivju also tested positive for the virus, with Netflix swiftly shutting down all its productions in the U.S. and Canada soon after. The U.K. has restarted a handful of its domestic productions, with production studios in the country ready to get back to business. More Hollywood productions are likely soon to follow, particularly ones shot overseas. But it will probably be slow going as film and TV sets have to abide by new coronavirus rules and precautions.