In the Heights isn’t the only Lin-Manuel Miranda movie to look forward to this summer. The Hamilton star is set to voice a singing monkey (or a singing kinkajou, to be specific) in the Sony Animation musical movie Vivo. The teaser trailer for Vivo has just been released, following the film’s move over to Netflix, which will debut the musical sometime this summer.

Vivo Trailer

2021 is truly the year of Lin-Manuel Miranda. Not only does the long-awaited In the Heights, based on Miranda’s first Tony-winning musical, hit theaters and HBO Max this June, the writer-actor-composer extraordinaire has two other movies set to hit theaters — the Disney musical Encanto and the Sony Pictures animated musical Vivo.

The family-friendly musical starring Miranda as a singing kinkajou (a rainforest “honey bear”) was originally scheduled to release in theaters on June 4, but Sony just offloaded Vivo to Netflix. The streaming giant was quick to advertise the movie with a teaser trailer previewing Miranda’s singing chops (not really, he says one line). Miranda wrote original songs for Vivo, which were composed by Alex Lacamoire. The film is directed by Kirk DeMicco (The Croods) from a script by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Vivo is also co-directed by Brandon Jeffords (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2).

The voice cast also includes Gloria Estefan as Marta, the love of Andres’ life, newcomer Ynairaly Simo as Gabi, Andres’ grand-niece, Zoe Saldana as Rosa, Gabi’s mother, Michael Rooker as Lutador, a villainous Everglades python, Brian Tyree Henry and Nicole Byer as a pair of star-crossed spoonbills, Leslie David Baker as a Florida bus driver, and Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett as a trio of well-meaning but overzealous scout troopers.

Netflix’s acquisition of Vivo isn’t related to the recent streaming deal it made with Sony, in which the studio’s theatrical releases go to Netflix following its first pay TV window. Sony Pictures will retain all rights to Vivo in China, along with home entertainment and linear television rights everywhere else, following periods of exclusivity on Netflix.

Here is the synopsis for Vivo:

An animated musical adventure that follows VIVO, a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear,” voiced by Miranda), who must find his way from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song on behalf of his beloved owner and mentor Andres (Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan de Marcos González). VIVO is an exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds.

Vivo doesn’t yet have a release date, but Netflix announced that it is “coming soon.”