Home-buying can be torture, but Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots are going to learn just how tortuous it can be. Eisenberg and Poots star in Vivarium as a couple looking to buy a home when their real estate agent takes them to a strange suburban neighborhood full of identical houses. But when they reject the “forever home” he shows them, they find themselves trapped in the labyrinth-like housing development with no chance of escape. Watch the Vivarium trailer below.

Vivarium Trailer

Vivarium is every millennial’s worst nightmare: the impossible chance to buy a home for the first time, only for that home to become an eerie suburban trap from which you can never leave. The psychological thriller from Lorcan Finnegan follows Tom and Gemma (Eisenberg and Poots) as they find themselves trapped in suburbia — literally. Unable to leave the labyrinth of identical houses which stretches out as far as the eye can see, they’re given an out by a mysterious benefactor that leaves them a baby boy in a box, promising that they can be released once they “raise the child.”

Eisenberg and Poots are two acting powerhouses who show the slow disintegration of the couple’s mental state excellently, and their resigned anger at having to raise a supremely creepy child who will occasionally launch into eerie screaming fits at them. The simple premise is intriguing and effective too, and seems like an apt criticism of how hard it is for millennials to buy a house these days.

Here is the synopsis for Vivarium, which is penned by Garret Shanley:

Tom and Gemma (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) are looking for the perfect home. When a strange real-estate agent takes them to Yonder, a mysterious suburban neighborhood of identical houses, Tom and Gemma can’t leave quick enough. But when they try to exit the labyrinth-like housing development, each road takes them back to where they started. Soon, they realize their search for a dream home has plunged them into a terrifying nightmare, in this taut thriller filled with white-knuckle suspense.

Vivarium hits theaters and on demand on March 27, 2020.