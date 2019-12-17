In the latest edition of Ordinary Adventures, Peter and Kitra take you along as they experience the World Premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker happened last night at three theaters on Hollywood Blvd. As you probably know by now, Kita and I are both huge Star Wars fans and were eagerly anticipating the final chapter in the Skywalker saga. Running this site, we’ve been very fortunate to attend every Star Wars premiere since The Force Awakens. With the Skywalker Saga coming to an end, we were both very emotional and excited for this movie.

Join the adventure as we give our SPOILER-FREE reaction just moments after the film ended and show a little bit of the experience of attending a world premiere in Hollywood and the epic after-party. It was such an amazing experience,e and a night we will never forget!

