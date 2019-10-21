In the latest edition of Ordinary Adventures, Peter & Kitra return to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Resort to investigate a new mystery… a mysterious artifact in Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities has gone missing.

Where has the Lost Ark from the Indiana Jones movie Raiders of the Lost Ark gone? Who took it? Why is it missing? Come along on this adventure as we investigate.

The video comes from our new YouTube channel Ordinary Adventures, so please subscribe if you haven’t done so already! We have a lot of coverage of theme parks, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and movie events. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow our weekly adventures to theme parks, movie events, magic, tabletop, and more. Get Ordinary Adventures t-shirts & merch!

Videos we mention in this video: