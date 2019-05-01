Veronica Mars is a show that keeps getting back up, no matter how many times you knock it down. The original series was cancelled, but a wildly successful Kickstarter helped continue the story with a movie. Now, the show is getting a second life – on Hulu. In Veronica Mars season 4, sleuth Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) gets drawn into a new mystery in her home town of Neptune, California. Watch the Veronica Mars season 4 trailer below.

Veronica Mars Season 4 Trailer

Veronica Mars ran for three seasons, and was cancelled in 2007. But fandom can be a strong thing, and when creator Rob Thomas launched a fundraising campaign on Kickstarter to produce a film-continuation, it broke Kickstarter records, and raked in its goal of $2 million in eleven hours. Now, Veronica Mars lives again, thanks to Hulu. Here’s the synopsis for the new season (which is also being billed as a miniseries, to make things extra confusing):

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Star Kristen Bell is back once again, leading a cast that includes returning actors Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Max Greenfield, Ken Marino, Daran Norris, David Starzyk, Adam Rose and Ryan Devlin, and new members Dawn Lewis, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt, Clifton Colins Jr., Izabela Vidovic, J.K. Simmons, Tyler Alvare and Mary McDonell.

Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright wrote the new series, along with Heather V. Regnier, David Walpert, Raymond Obstfeld, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Yes, that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“From what I’ve seen of the show — and I’ve read, and the scripts are excellent — it is very true to the character,” said Craig Erwich, Hulu’s senior VP of originals. “It is very true to the world. It’s true to the tone of the show and what made people fall in love with the show, but it is definitely an update. She’s not a young girl anymore. You’ll see her dealing with contemporary issues in a contemporary world.”

Veronica Mars premieres on Hulu July 26.