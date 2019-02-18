Selina Kyle is ending things on her own term(s). The final season of the Emmy-winning HBO political comedy series is upon us, and the new Veep teaser reveals that the show is just as sharp and whip-smart as ever, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ Selina Kyle not losing her foul-mouthed edge. Now, the new teaser trailer for the final season of the show finally offers us a premiere date.

Veep Season 7 Teaser: Final Season Premiere Revealed

The new Veep season 7 teaser announces the March 31, 2019 premiere date and gives us a taste of that foul-mouthed political satire that we all know and love. As Selina Meyer navigates uncharted political territory, one of her former goons Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons) is working hard to be the worst congressman imaginable. Meanwhile the ever-dutiful Gary (two-time Emmy winner Tony Hale) has a questionable haircut, while Selina’s trustyworthy team played by Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson are all frantically putting out fires around as per usual.

Season 7 of Veep will be the show’s shortest season yet, airing only 7 episodes compared to past seasons’ 10-episode orders and the first season’s 8 episodes. The production schedule was pushed back due to Louis-Dreyfus’ cancer surgery and treatment. She disclosed her diagnosis in September 2017 and celebrated successfully beating cancer in February last year with a photo of herself after surgery with the caption, “Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, F*ck you! Here’s my first post-op photo.”

Veep returns for its final season on HBO on March 31, 2019.