Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is coming to PlayStation VR this month. The three-episode VR series is currently available on Oculus Quest, and by the end of the month, you’ll be able to experience it on PlayStation VR as well. The VR game lets players head to Mustafar, the world where Darth Vader hangs out in his big spooky castle, like Dracula.

Vader Immortal

In Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, “you step inside your own Star Wars cinematic adventure as a smuggler operating near Mustafar, the fiery world Darth Vader calls home. When you are unexpectedly pulled out of hyperspace, you find yourself uncovering an ancient mystery at the behest of the Sith Lord himself. The series also includes the popular Lightsaber Dojo modes, where fans can spend hours honing their skills with iconic lightsabers and more in Vader’s training dojo.”

I’m not as well-versed in Star Wars backstory lore as some, so I was unaware until this very moment that Darth Vader had his own dojo. You learn something new every day, folks. The VR experience is considered a canonical part of the Star Wars galaxy, and is described as a “cinematic, narrative adventure connected to the events of Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire — also produced by ILMxLAB — and is set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.”

All three installments in the series, developed by ILMxLAB, will be sold as a single purchase for PlayStation VR costing $29.99 on August 25. “Vader Immortal holds a very special place in our hearts at ILMxLAB and we are very excited to be bringing this to PlayStation VR. This allows even more fans to experience the first Star Wars story designed exclusively for virtual reality,” said Harvey Whitney, Producer at ILMxLAB.

Vader Immortal was created in collaboration with the Lucasfilm Story Group, written by David Goyer and directed by Ben Snow. The voice cast includes Maya Rudolph as a droid named ZO-E3 and Scott Lawrence as Darth Vader.

After playing the game, our own Ethan Anderton wrote: “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is one of the most fun, immersive video game experiences I’ve ever had, and even though it seems rather simply executed when it comes to player participation, it really shows the potential of virtual reality to bring us into the worlds that we love to escape into on the big screen.”