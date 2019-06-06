Jordan Peele‘s Us was a film that many viewers spent countless hours trying to dissect. Peele employed symbolism, mystery, and more to create one of the year’s most unique films – the type of movie people can get downright obsessive about. Us is now on digital and headed to Blu-ray later this month, bringing with it several special features. In three Us behind-the-scenes clips below, Peele breaks down some of the film’s many secrets. Beware of spoilers if you still haven’t seen this movie yet.

Us: Privilege

I was really hoping the Us Blu-ray would come with a commentary track from director Jordan Peele. After all, it seems like the perfect movie for that. Alas, the home video release is void of commentary. But it does have some behind-the-scenes featurettes where Peele unlocks some of the film’s many mysteries. Three of these featurettes have made their way online. First up: “Privilege”, in which Peele says, “One of the central themes in Us is that we can do a good job ignoring the central ramifications of privilege. I think it’s the idea that what we feel like we deserve comes at the expense of someone else’s freedom, or joy.” Peele goes on to say that the film’s Tethered – doubles of everyone on the surface world, living underground – present two sides of the same coin.

Us: Duality and Family

Next, Peele focuses on what he calls the “American duality.” “On the one hand it’s a beautiful thing,” Peele says, regarding the “Hands Across America” event from the 1980s. “The illusion that we’re contributing to something making actual change, as opposed to something that makes us feel better, and absolves us of our responsibility to enact actual change.” Peele also adds that he thought of the Wilson family in archetypal terms – the Leader, the Warrior, the Fool, the Magician – something I hadn’t even considered while watching the film, and now I feel dumb.

Us: Doppelgangers

Finally, in “Doppelgangers”, Peele mentions how the idea for the film came from a “deep-seated fear of doppelgangers,” and his desire to contribute to the “pantheon of ‘double’ films.”

These features and more will be included on the home media release. Us is now available on Digital and coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 18. The full list of special features is below.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL: