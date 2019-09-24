It’s always a pleasure to see Adam Sandler take a break from the mind-numbing broad comedies that are keeping him paid by Netflix, but his latest artistic collaboration with the Safdie brothers, Uncut Gems, guarantees anything but a good time. The A24 ingenues, Josh and Benny Safdie, are well-known for their anxiety-inducing crime dramas in which the protagonists make exceedingly bad decisions. And in Uncut Gems, Sandler’s jewelry dealer makes all kinds of bad decisions. Watch the Uncut Gems trailer below.

Uncut Gems Trailer

Could we be looking at the Sandler-ssance with Uncut Gems? It’s not much of a reach to see Sandler playing a brazen, loud-mouthed character, though it is unusual to see him doing so in a grimy crime drama directed by the Safdie brothers. Uncut Gems stars Sandler as Howard Ratner, a debt-ridden jewelry dealer to the rich and famous who happens upon a rare opal worth millions. But nothing can go as planned in a Safdie brothers movie, and Howard is put through the ringer, eventually ending up with the bloodied nose and battered face that we see in the movie poster.

Uncut Gems had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival last month, where it was met with rave reviews, and later screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where /Film reviewer Chris Evangelista got to see it. While he wasn’t as over the moon for Uncut Gems and Sandler’s performance as other critics, he did praise the film’s “overall atmosphere of darkly comedic dread. The entire film feels like a guillotine blade hovering over our heads, just waiting to drop.”

Josh and Benny Safdie direct from a script by the Safdies and Ronald Bronstein. Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, and Judd Hirsch also star.

Here is the synopsis for Uncut Gems:

A jewelry dealer to the rich and famous must find a way to pay his debts when his merchandise is taken from one of his top sellers and girlfriend.

Uncut Gems hits theaters on December 13, 2019.