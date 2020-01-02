Uncut Gems, the movie that opens by zooming out of Adam Sandler’s butthole, is a big hit. Not only is it a critical darling, but it’s also one of the biggest successes in the history of A24 films. And here’s another achievement to boast about: it ranks in seventh place on a list of films with the most F-words. It joins the company of not one but two Martin Scorsese movies, Spike Lee’s Summer of Sam, two different documentaries about cursing, and more.

Screen It!, a site parents use to find out just how naughty certain movies are, has tabulated the data and counted out all the F-bombs in Uncut Gems, and found that there are a lot of fucks to give. The Safdie Brothers-directed movie starring Adam Sandler as a gambling addict clocks in with 408 fucks, putting it at seventh place on a list with several other fuck-laden films, and making it a prime candidate to have its mouth washed out with soap.

Here are the top 10 films on the list, in case you’re curious. And just FYI, the first two entries are both documentaries about cussin’, so they have a bit of an unfair advantage.

1. Swearnet: The Movie (935 fucks)

2. Fuck (857 fucks)

3. The Wolf of Wall Street (569 fucks)

4. Summer of Sam (435 fucks)

5. Nil by Mouth (428 fucks)

6. Casino (422 fucks)

7. Uncut Gems (408 fucks)

8. Straight Outta Compton (392 fucks)

9. Alpha Dog (367 fucks)

10. End of Watch (326 fucks)

I’m actually a little surprised that a Rob Zombie movie doesn’t crack the top 10, since Zombie loves to pepper in the F-word. The first Zombie-helmed film on the list appears at number 43, with The Devil’s Rejects boasting 224 fucks. You can see the full list, which includes 141 entries, here. Good Time, another Safdie Brothers film, is also on the list – coming in at 111 with 160 fucks.

The only thing left to do at this point is sit back and wait for someone to make a YouTube video compiling all the times Adam Sandler and the rest of the Uncut Gems cast, which includes Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Mike Francesa, Idina Menzel, and Eric Bogosian, say that four-letter word.