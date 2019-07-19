Believe it or not, the upcoming Netflix series Unbelievable is not a limited series about the making of the ultra-catchy 1991 earworm of the same name by EMF. The series actually covers far more serious subject matter: it tells the true story of a young woman who claims she’s been raped, and when officers accuse her of making up the story, two female investigators take her seriously and learn that the rapist has struck before. Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) plays the young woman, and Emmy winners Toni Collette and Merritt Wever play the investigators who finally begin to put the pieces together.

Unbelievable Trailer

Kaitlyn Dever got her start in heartbreaking indie movies like Short Term 12, and though she just appeared in a hilarious comedy earlier this year with Booksmart, Unbelievable seems like a return to her tortured character roots. (And is it just me, or does the authoritative male voice at the :15 mark sound like actor Nick Searcy, Dever’s Justified co-star?)

Regardless, this show has a super strong cast – it’s nice to see Patti Cake$ star Danielle Macdonald in a supporting role (she’s also good in this fall’s sci-fi fairy tale film Paradise Hills), and I’m particularly excited to see Collette andWever return to the small screen. Collette previously starred on Showtime’s The United States of Tara, and Wever was recently part of the ensemble of the Netflix western Godless, and it seems as if they’re both embracing the tenacity of the real-life investigators who caught the scent of a criminal and refused to let it go.

Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right) and Susannah Grant (who wrote Pocahontas and Erin Brokovich) direct, and you can read the show’s official description below:

Inspired by real events, a teen reports and eventually recants her reported rape, while two female detectives, states away, investigate evidence that could reveal the truth. Based on The Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning article, “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and the This American Life radio episode, “Anatomy of Doubt”, with episodes directed by Oscar nominees Susannah Grant and Lisa Cholodenko, “Unbelievable” is a story of unspeakable trauma, unwavering tenacity, and astounding resilience.

Unbelievable arrives on Netflix on September 13, 2019.